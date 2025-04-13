These Common Spices Make Shawarma Easier Than You Think

Shawarma is an immensely popular Middle Eastern street food with a history as rich as the flavorful dish itself. Originating in Turkey during the 19th century, the word shawarma is an Arabic derivative of çevirme, the Turkish verb "to turn." The name refers to the meat's cooking method: stacked high on a spit and slowly spun while roasting. Through migration, shawarma has become a sought-out snack across the globe, even inspiring the invention of Mexico's beloved tacos al pastor in the 1960s.

Though the thought of tackling such a culturally cherished dish may seem intimidating, there are a few common spices that make prepping shawarma at home a breeze. To help build your shawarma confidence, Food Republic spoke to chef Jilbert El-Zmetr, founder of Laziza in Brooklyn.

"Shawarma is such a nostalgic food for so many people around the world," El-Zmetr said, who grew up enjoying the dish at his parents' restaurants in Australia. "That's real street food right there." Wrapped in pita and dressed with pickled vegetables and tangy sauce, the main star of any shawarma is typically either chicken, lamb, or beef –– each of which gets seasoned differently, according to El-Zmetr.

"Chicken leans more into the seven spice mix [allspice, coriander, cinnamon, black pepper, clove, cumin, and nutmeg] with some lemon slices and white vinegar, as well as plenty of garlic and salt," he explained. When it comes to lamb and beef, however, "salt, cumin, coriander, cardamom, paprika, and hints of cinnamon are your go-to spices."