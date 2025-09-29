Skip The Oven And Throw Your Frozen Pizza On The Grill For A Smoky Edge

When it comes to frozen pizza, you can always count on it to be a reliable and easy meal. But no matter how good the ingredients are, freezing can often lead to a dry crust. To give your frozen pie a more gourmet spin, try cooking it on the grill. This technique adds a smoky flavor and a nice char that you can't get from an oven. It also helps make the crust extra crispy. However, you can't just place a pie on the grates and proceed as you would with an oven — and to help explain why, Food Republic turned to James King, the executive chef for Che Vita, for advice. According to King, factors like the type of grill, the heat level, and the pizza itself all impact the result.

To start, he urges "to use dough that's been stretched and docked, then brought to room temperature." Flatter pizza enables more uniform heat application, so consider giving it an extra roll. And take note that water content is crucial while grilling — you want pliability without sogginess. For stress-free cooking, King suggests that home cooks "always bring dough to room temperature to remove excess moisture, and oil the grates to prevent sticking." Once prep is done, it's time to turn to the grill.