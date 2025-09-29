Skip The Oven And Throw Your Frozen Pizza On The Grill For A Smoky Edge
When it comes to frozen pizza, you can always count on it to be a reliable and easy meal. But no matter how good the ingredients are, freezing can often lead to a dry crust. To give your frozen pie a more gourmet spin, try cooking it on the grill. This technique adds a smoky flavor and a nice char that you can't get from an oven. It also helps make the crust extra crispy. However, you can't just place a pie on the grates and proceed as you would with an oven — and to help explain why, Food Republic turned to James King, the executive chef for Che Vita, for advice. According to King, factors like the type of grill, the heat level, and the pizza itself all impact the result.
To start, he urges "to use dough that's been stretched and docked, then brought to room temperature." Flatter pizza enables more uniform heat application, so consider giving it an extra roll. And take note that water content is crucial while grilling — you want pliability without sogginess. For stress-free cooking, King suggests that home cooks "always bring dough to room temperature to remove excess moisture, and oil the grates to prevent sticking." Once prep is done, it's time to turn to the grill.
Two-zone grilling is key for better frozen pizza
Unlike the standardized baking process, the type of grill you use makes a big difference. James King explains that you'll get more precision and less flavor with gas; however, "charcoal provides high, consistent heat while wood adds smokiness." Each technique requires its own adjustments, as grilling frozen pizza entails a two-step process.
First, cook the dough without toppings on high heat to create some char, then finish the assembled pie with a cooler session. This necessitates two distinct heat zones. "On a gas grill, set one side to medium-high and the other to medium," says King. With wood and charcoal, he advises to "stack fuel higher on one side and taper to a single layer." The hotter, crust-only heating should be exposed to air, and once toppings are added, finish lid-on "to avoid burning while allowing the cheese to melt."
For such a technique to shine, "simple toppings perform best," advises King. He recommends mozzarella, a cured meat like pepperoni, onions, fresh herbs, and then garnishing with "a drizzle of hot honey or a sprinkle of oregano after grilling." You can also combine this method with other ways to elevate frozen pizza — such as buying higher quality toppings — to amplify flavors even further. And since the grill is already hot, consider whipping up sides like a grilled romaine Caesar salad and a grilled peaches-and-cream dessert, rounding out a mouth-watering pizza dinner.