Hot Dogs Vs Frankfurters: Here's Why They're Not The Same
The term hot dog has become a bit of a catchall in the meat world to reference a sausage-like link of minced meat. But hot dogs have no shortage of nicknames, whether you refer to them as weenies, glizzies, or franks. What you may not know is that the term 'frank' actually references its own category of meat product that's been glommed onto the world of hot dogs. Franks (short for frankfurters) and hot dogs are indeed similar but they're definitely not the same.
So, what separates a hot dog from a frank? They often appear identical on grocery store shelves, but they're made from different ingredients. Which is to say, they use different types of ground meat (whether that's beef, pork, or veal) and are seasoned with different spices which give them each a unique sausage-like or classic campground taste.
Their production processes are distinct, as well. This is largely a result of variances between different companies' ethical practices, but it gives these two products different textures and qualities. Leaving aside for the moment the difference between sausages vs. hot dogs, understanding franks can be hugely important when adhering to dietary restrictions. For many of us, the choice will come down to flavor preferences.
What are hot dogs?
For some, the question 'What is a hot dog?' can seem like a scary deep dive into mystery meat. But at their most basic, hot dogs are just another type of cured sausage. They're typically made up of a combination of pork and beef as well as meat trimmings which are seasoned with a few spices that give them that slightly sweeter taste. So, while you may think a hot dog doesn't have any flavor until you cover it in mustard and pickled peppers (a la Chicago style, Anthony Bourdain's favorite), it's made with spices like garlic and pepper which help give it that campfire taste you're used to.
What truly separates a hot dog from other meat products is its texture. This is due to an emulsification process where the meat is ground very fine while being mixed with water to create a homogenous texture. Think about it: Hot dogs don't crumble when cut like some sausages do. The emulsified meat is combined with curing agents like sodium and nitrites (which are responsible for that pinkish hot dog color) to then be piped into a casing and packaged away. The flavor of your hot dog may change slightly between beef and pork weenies. But when it comes down to it, with these cookout classics, what you see is what you get.
What are frankfurters?
So, if a frankfurter isn't a hot dog, then what is it? As the name implies, this meat product originated in Frankfurt, Germany; giving this food a unique European influence on its flavor. Franks can be made of pork, beef, or sometimes veal to create a hearty link. Most often you'll find they're just made of pork, like traditional German sausages. This is mainly what sets franks apart from hot dogs, at least on paper. They're also known to have a higher protein and fat content than hot dogs, making them slightly more filling and nutritious, in some cases.
Franks undergo a semi-emulsification process that gives them a smoother consistency than something like an Italian sausage, but not the same bendy texture as a hot dog. They also tend to have more complex spices, including nutmeg and paprika, which gives them a more elevated taste.
By now, you may have inferred that hot dogs are something of a descendant of frankfurters, as franks are a bit of a blueprint for hot dogs. Of course, where Americans include ketchup and pickles, Germans traditionally top franks with sauerkraut and onions. Their traditional taste ranks them high among sausages we know and love. So, next time you shop for a cookout, take a closer look at what you're buying — you may notice personal preferences you hadn't realized before.