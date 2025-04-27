Hot Dogs Vs Frankfurters: Here's Why They're Not The Same

The term hot dog has become a bit of a catchall in the meat world to reference a sausage-like link of minced meat. But hot dogs have no shortage of nicknames, whether you refer to them as weenies, glizzies, or franks. What you may not know is that the term 'frank' actually references its own category of meat product that's been glommed onto the world of hot dogs. Franks (short for frankfurters) and hot dogs are indeed similar but they're definitely not the same.

So, what separates a hot dog from a frank? They often appear identical on grocery store shelves, but they're made from different ingredients. Which is to say, they use different types of ground meat (whether that's beef, pork, or veal) and are seasoned with different spices which give them each a unique sausage-like or classic campground taste.

Their production processes are distinct, as well. This is largely a result of variances between different companies' ethical practices, but it gives these two products different textures and qualities. Leaving aside for the moment the difference between sausages vs. hot dogs, understanding franks can be hugely important when adhering to dietary restrictions. For many of us, the choice will come down to flavor preferences.