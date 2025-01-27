The Prep Step You Shouldn't Skip When Grilling Fish

Grilling fish might seem intimidating, starting with choosing what kind works best when cooking one whole, picking the freshest kind at the grocery store, and then when you get it home, avoiding these common, but fixable, mistakes – like overgrilling. But it can actually be pretty straightforward, with minimal prep. Food Republic spoke to Costas Spiliadis, founder of Estiatorio Milos, to learn more. He had some specific tips, especially for cooking an entire fish: "Season your fish prior [to] grilling it." Doing so will help prevent your delicate fish from sticking to the grill grates. Plus, the salt, pepper, spices, or rubs work their way in through the scores and flavor the inside of the fish, not just the outside.

He also suggested, "If the fish is whole, score it on the sides to help it to cook evenly and avoid being too dry on the outside." Fish cooks fast, so it's easy for it to dry out if you're not careful.

To score a whole fish, you'll want to use a very sharp knife, so you're not hacking and sawing into the skin. Hold it so that the blade penetrates the skin at a 45-degree angle, and starting under the pectoral fin (that's the fin that sits just below the gills near the head), make your first incision. Now, you can decide both how deep you want to cut, and how far apart you want to make the scores.

For example, you can cut to the bone, but some prefer not to; experiment to see what you like. A good rule of thumb for the distance between scores is about an inch and a half, but again — your fish, your rules. When you're done with one side, flip over the fish and repeat the process on the other side.