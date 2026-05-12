Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Vs LongHorn: Which Steakhouse Chain Is The Biggest?

Even though the restaurant industry as a whole may be struggling with growth, steakhouses are actually faring fairly well. While there are a number of spots in the USA where you can get good (and bad) steak, some of the most popular chains and recognizable names are Outback Steakhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse.

Outback has been searing up steaks since 1988. While it's known for its beef, the Aussie-themed restaurant is arguably even more famous for the Bloomin' Onion on its appetizer menu (which is one of the largest of all chain steakhouses). Meanwhile, LongHorn has been in the grilling game a little longer, opening the doors to its first Texas-themed dining room in 1981. Its Ribeye is a top-notch option, and its signature add-on is a parmesan crust, which is also already incorporated into dishes like stuffed mushrooms and spinach dip. Finally, Texas Roadhouse is another establishment paying homage to the Lone Star State, though its first location was opened in Indiana. Founded in 1993, this one is the youngest of the three and boasts a made-from-scratch menu and ice-cold beer that's always kept at a precise temperature.

While each of these chains has its own unique character, the foundation of their offerings for guests is the same: multiple cuts of beef that are meant to be cooked to perfection. But where they differ is in the amount of growth they've made over the decades in terms of locations and sales, but Texas Roadhouse isn't just the most successful steakhouse; it's the biggest casual restaurant of all.