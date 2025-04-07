The Steakhouse Chain That Just Passed Olive Garden As America's Most Popular Casual Restaurant

Move over, Olive Garden — there's a new number-one casual restaurant chain in America! With $5.5 billion in revenue, a 14.7% increase in sales, and 26 new locations added by the end of 2024, Texas Roadhouse is now the most popular casual restaurant in the country (per Restaurant Business).

Though the popular steakhouse chain has been struggling since the start of 2025, Texas Roadhouse weathered pandemic-era instability and economic concerns during the recent presidential transition quite well compared to Olive Garden. Even though Olive Garden now delivers straight to your door — and Texas Roadhouse does not — the steakhouse has seen an annual 13% increase in to-go orders, effectively covering the gap (per Nation's Restaurant News). Additionally, its positioning as an affordable steakhouse means it taps into two areas currently in demand among American consumers: affordability and luxury foods. Though Olive Garden has reinstated some of its most popular promotions, such as never-ending pasta, Texas Roadhouse's expansion and below-inflation pricing make it one of the most accessible places for Americans to enjoy a steak without breaking the bank.

Combining affordable pricing with a higher quality of service — achieved by investing in its employees' well-being and enthusiasm — Texas Roadhouse has been on a meteoric rise for years (minus 2020, when revenue dropped across the board due to the pandemic). But it's not the only casual restaurant seeing a revival in America, with the top 10 most popular spots constantly shifting due to new corporate strategies and promotions.