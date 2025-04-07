The Steakhouse Chain That Just Passed Olive Garden As America's Most Popular Casual Restaurant
Move over, Olive Garden — there's a new number-one casual restaurant chain in America! With $5.5 billion in revenue, a 14.7% increase in sales, and 26 new locations added by the end of 2024, Texas Roadhouse is now the most popular casual restaurant in the country (per Restaurant Business).
Though the popular steakhouse chain has been struggling since the start of 2025, Texas Roadhouse weathered pandemic-era instability and economic concerns during the recent presidential transition quite well compared to Olive Garden. Even though Olive Garden now delivers straight to your door — and Texas Roadhouse does not — the steakhouse has seen an annual 13% increase in to-go orders, effectively covering the gap (per Nation's Restaurant News). Additionally, its positioning as an affordable steakhouse means it taps into two areas currently in demand among American consumers: affordability and luxury foods. Though Olive Garden has reinstated some of its most popular promotions, such as never-ending pasta, Texas Roadhouse's expansion and below-inflation pricing make it one of the most accessible places for Americans to enjoy a steak without breaking the bank.
Combining affordable pricing with a higher quality of service — achieved by investing in its employees' well-being and enthusiasm — Texas Roadhouse has been on a meteoric rise for years (minus 2020, when revenue dropped across the board due to the pandemic). But it's not the only casual restaurant seeing a revival in America, with the top 10 most popular spots constantly shifting due to new corporate strategies and promotions.
Other casual restaurants increasing in popularity
Unfortunately, 2024 was a tough year for many casual restaurant chains in the United States. Red Lobster closed over 50 locations due to a drop in sales, while Applebee's, Red Robin, and Outback Steakhouse all experienced sales declines of their own. Still, some chains saw opportunity in a tumultuous year and are now making a comeback.
In December 2024, Chili's reported a massive 31.4% increase in same-store sales (per Nation's Restaurant News). Chili's success appears to be twofold, stemming from investments both in its kitchens and online infrastructure. Kevin Hochman, CEO of Chili's parent company Brinker International, Inc., credits much of the success to the transition to TurboChef ovens. These devices are faster, more efficient, and often produce better food — factors that improve kitchen conditions and customer satisfaction alike.
While Olive Garden only saw a 0.8% increase in sales in 2024, that doesn't mean its parent company, Darden Restaurants, Inc., is dissatisfied. Another of its brands, LongHorn Steakhouse, saw a 7.2% increase in sales, and now accounts for around 25% of the company's revenue (per Nation's Restaurant News). Its strong performance helped offset disappointment over Olive Garden's stagnation and contributed to a 14% increase in Darden's share price on December 19, 2024 (per Investopedia).