The Super Specific Beer Rule Texas Roadhouse Never Breaks

Texas Roadhouse is known for tasty, affordable steaks, a wide variety of sides, and an inviting atmosphere. But behind the scenes, Texas Roadhouse's strict temperature rule for prepping beef isn't the only thing it takes seriously — the chain is extremely careful about beer temperature. If you've ever wondered why beers taste so good at Texas Roadhouse, it's likely because every draft pour is served at 36 degrees Fahrenheit — not 35, not 37, but exactly 36.

That consistency is no accident. While most draft beers are best between 36 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit, Texas Roadhouse likely errs on the colder side to account for slight warming between the tap and your table (and even warmth from your hands). To keep things frosty, each restaurant stores its kegs in a walk-in cooler and uses either an air-cooled draft system or a glycol-cooled draft system to ensure the beer stays at that ideal temperature through the beer lines to your glass.