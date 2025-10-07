The Super Specific Beer Rule Texas Roadhouse Never Breaks
Texas Roadhouse is known for tasty, affordable steaks, a wide variety of sides, and an inviting atmosphere. But behind the scenes, Texas Roadhouse's strict temperature rule for prepping beef isn't the only thing it takes seriously — the chain is extremely careful about beer temperature. If you've ever wondered why beers taste so good at Texas Roadhouse, it's likely because every draft pour is served at 36 degrees Fahrenheit — not 35, not 37, but exactly 36.
That consistency is no accident. While most draft beers are best between 36 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit, Texas Roadhouse likely errs on the colder side to account for slight warming between the tap and your table (and even warmth from your hands). To keep things frosty, each restaurant stores its kegs in a walk-in cooler and uses either an air-cooled draft system or a glycol-cooled draft system to ensure the beer stays at that ideal temperature through the beer lines to your glass.
Why cold beer tastes better
There's a reason the first sip of an ice-cold beer always hits just right. Beyond the refreshing feel, temperature plays a major role in how beer tastes and smells. When beer is served cold, it accentuates the crispness and highlights subtle notes of bitterness and sweetness from the ethanol. It also helps preserve carbonation, keeping every sip fizzy and refreshing. Warm beer, on the other hand, tends to lose its bubbles quickly and can taste flat or overly bitter. This is especially true in hop-heavy brews like IPAs, which are more sensitive to heat.
That said, not every beer should be chilled to the same degree — it ultimately comes down to personal preference and what style of beer you're drinking. Lighter beers, such as lagers and pilsners, are best at colder temperatures (around 33 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit), while some beers are best served slightly warmer, like darker, stronger stouts or porters (45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit). Just be cautious not to make your beer too cold. While it can be refreshing, excessive chill dulls the flavors and aromas. That's why lighter beers with simpler flavor profiles are typically served colder, a standard that suits restaurants like Texas Roadhouse that primarily serve light lagers such as Miller Lite and Coors Light.