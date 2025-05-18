Which Steakhouse Chain Has The Most Appetizer Options?

When you go out to a sit-down restaurant, you likely aren't going for a one-and-done quick service meal. Even at a chain establishment, it's customary to expect a proper dining environment, typically with an extensive menu. Steakhouse chains are no different, because let's be honest, you aren't just going for the steak. Sides are important, but it's appetizers that set the tone for the meal, and having a good variety allows more diners to find something to try. But which steakhouse chain has the most extensive appetizer menu?

After researching the menus of America's most popular steakhouse chains, the results are in. Tied for the most appetizers are Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, each with 10 options, followed by Ruth's Chris Steak House with nine, and finally Longhorn Steakhouse with only seven choices. Note that this does not include the complimentary bread rolls — which you can actually order frozen to take home from Texas Roadhouse — but the menus may vary by state.

Seeing Outback Steakhouse on top is also likely connected to the fact that they're the largest steakhouse chain in the U.S. However, all top three restaurants are comparable in their number of choices, meaning guests will have plenty to choose from. The biggest difference though, is what each steakhouse chain has to offer.