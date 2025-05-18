Which Steakhouse Chain Has The Most Appetizer Options?
When you go out to a sit-down restaurant, you likely aren't going for a one-and-done quick service meal. Even at a chain establishment, it's customary to expect a proper dining environment, typically with an extensive menu. Steakhouse chains are no different, because let's be honest, you aren't just going for the steak. Sides are important, but it's appetizers that set the tone for the meal, and having a good variety allows more diners to find something to try. But which steakhouse chain has the most extensive appetizer menu?
After researching the menus of America's most popular steakhouse chains, the results are in. Tied for the most appetizers are Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, each with 10 options, followed by Ruth's Chris Steak House with nine, and finally Longhorn Steakhouse with only seven choices. Note that this does not include the complimentary bread rolls — which you can actually order frozen to take home from Texas Roadhouse — but the menus may vary by state.
Seeing Outback Steakhouse on top is also likely connected to the fact that they're the largest steakhouse chain in the U.S. However, all top three restaurants are comparable in their number of choices, meaning guests will have plenty to choose from. The biggest difference though, is what each steakhouse chain has to offer.
Ordering steakhouse appetizers
While steakhouse side dishes tend to be pretty repetitive across chains, including things like French fries or seasonal vegetables, the appetizer menu tends to be more creative. Comparing two restaurants with plentiful options, Ruth's Chris Steak House seems to have more adventurous and upscale choices — part of why they're ranked one of the best steakhouse chains on our list. Their appetizer menu includes multiple kinds of shrimp and a goat cheese and artichoke dip. A far cry from what you might expect from a chain, but great for those who love surf and turf. Outback also has similar options like the Bloomin' Onion, coconut shrimp, and cheese steak dip — each with their Australian theme, making these appetizers a nice mix of classic and upscale.
Alternatively, Texas Roadhouse has more traditional country-style appetizers for diners in need of familiar comfort food. Their appetizer list includes fried pickles, boneless buffalo wings, and Texas red chili; and if you can't choose just one, there's also a combo appetizer plate. They also have their own version of the Bloomin' Onion, called a Cactus Blossom, for those who love that appetizer but want to stick to Texas Roadhouse. So, while the comparison of Ruth's Chris Steak House vs Texas Roadhouse and chains like Outback continues, but you can be sure to find a long list of appetizer options at each. With each menu's diversity, there's sure to be something for every customer.