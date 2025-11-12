Texas Roadhouse Didn't Start In Texas: Guess Which US State Is Home To The Original Location

The first Texas Roadhouse restaurant opened in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993. It wasn't until five years later, in 1998, that the chain's namesake state, Texas, got its very first location (though it isn't readily apparent which Texas city had the honor of being first). However, when it comes down to it, where Texas Roadhouse originated and where you enjoy your steak aren't really what matters. The company is built on a legacy of putting people first, and that philosophy has helped make the chain a household name and a favorite place for many to get a hearty meal.

In addition to Kent Taylor's desire to deliver quality food that average folks could afford, Taylor was also a strong advocate for philanthropy. A company program called Andy's Outreach helps Texas Roadhouse employees who are experiencing financial hardships due to emergencies. The company as a whole adheres to a sustainability mission to improve the communities it serves. As a private individual, Taylor was also known for his charitable efforts and generosity.

Truer to its roots, could the chain have been called Indiana Roadhouse or Kentucky Roadhouse? Sure. But to paraphrase a famous quote, a steak by any other name would still taste as delicious. Whether you sit down to a meal at a Texas Roadhouse in Texas, Kentucky, or Dubai, you'll find friendly people, a welcoming atmosphere, high-quality steaks, and some line dancing waiting for you.