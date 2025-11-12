Texas Roadhouse Didn't Start In Texas: Guess Which US State Is Home To The Original Location
When it comes to food brand origins, things aren't always as they seem. For example, Kentucky Fried Chicken didn't originate in Kentucky, ironically — the chain's first restaurant was a long way from there, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Hawaiian punch — which was originally intended to be a topping for ice cream — wasn't launched out of a tiki shack on a tropical beach but, rather, from a garage in California. And Texas Roadhouse wasn't founded in Texas but in a place called Clarksville, Indiana (the company's headquarters are located in Kentucky, though). Does anything — aside from the Boston cream pie, which really was invented in Boston — really come from where its name implies?
While Texas Roadhouse didn't originate in the Lone Star State, the restaurant chain's founder, Kent Taylor, did take his inspiration from the many roadhouse dining spots found along Texas' country roads. Taylor wanted to create a restaurant that offered cuisine with authenticity, freshness, and, of course, mouthwatering hand-cut steaks that always taste good — and he wanted to bring that distinctive roadhouse food to the masses and make it affordable. He achieved his aim and then some. As of April 2025, Texas Roadhouse is the largest casual dining chain in the United States, unseating Italian cuisine powerhouse Olive Garden, which had long held the No. 1 spot (per Restaurant Business).
Texas Roadhouse is defined by its culture, not its location
The first Texas Roadhouse restaurant opened in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993. It wasn't until five years later, in 1998, that the chain's namesake state, Texas, got its very first location (though it isn't readily apparent which Texas city had the honor of being first). However, when it comes down to it, where Texas Roadhouse originated and where you enjoy your steak aren't really what matters. The company is built on a legacy of putting people first, and that philosophy has helped make the chain a household name and a favorite place for many to get a hearty meal.
In addition to Kent Taylor's desire to deliver quality food that average folks could afford, Taylor was also a strong advocate for philanthropy. A company program called Andy's Outreach helps Texas Roadhouse employees who are experiencing financial hardships due to emergencies. The company as a whole adheres to a sustainability mission to improve the communities it serves. As a private individual, Taylor was also known for his charitable efforts and generosity.
Truer to its roots, could the chain have been called Indiana Roadhouse or Kentucky Roadhouse? Sure. But to paraphrase a famous quote, a steak by any other name would still taste as delicious. Whether you sit down to a meal at a Texas Roadhouse in Texas, Kentucky, or Dubai, you'll find friendly people, a welcoming atmosphere, high-quality steaks, and some line dancing waiting for you.