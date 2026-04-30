Here's Who Actually Owns Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has made a big name for itself, recently overtaking Olive Garden as the most popular casual restaurant in the U.S. There's just something about being able to pick out your own hand-carved steaks, while enjoying those hot, freshly baked rolls with the chain's signature cinnamon honey butter, in a completely unpretentious and lively (some might say too lively) atmosphere. To whom does this steakhouse empire belong, you might be wondering. Who sits atop Texas Roadhouse Mountain? It isn't any one person, as it happens — the restaurant chain is publicly traded, therefore it is technically "owned" by a number of shareholders under Texas Roadhouse, Incorporated.

Yes, investors such as BlackRock Advisors LLC, Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co., and AllianceBernstein LP have some of the largest shares in the Texas Roadhouse company, at 9.435%, 9.388%, and 4.643%, respectively. Because no single shareholder has a majority stake in Texas Roadhouse, it's overseen by a nine-person board of directors and is run under the management of executive leaders, like the current CEO, Gerald L. Morgan, and President Regina A. Tobin.

But ownership of the company has also trickled down in one form from the executive bigwigs to what the company calls "managing partners," or its individual owner-operators. The managing partners buy into their specific restaurant — literally, to the tune of $25,000 — and then receive 10% of the profits for running the outfit. The better the location does, the more money goes into the managing partner's pocket.