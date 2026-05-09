10 Burger King Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

Burger King is one of the most famous fast food chains in the world. It's known for its unique branding, playful paper crowns, recognizable mascot, and, of course, its burgers. The menu is filled with everything from stripped-down classics to towering, over-the-top burgers loaded with toppings and sauces. Some of them have been around for a few years; others, for several decades. They're immediately identifiable thanks to their sparsely seeded buns, melted American cheese, and stacks of lettuce, or tomatoes, or bacon, or all of the above.

If one thing is certain about Burger King, it's that you come here to order a burger. The real question is: What's the best burger on the Burger King menu? I decided to find out, tasting 10 burgers that are Burger King menu staples, excluding multi-patty recreations (like the Double and Triple Whoppers) and junior options (with one notable exception). To rank them, I factored in burger construction, quality of toppings, and overall flavor. Do bells and whistles make for a better burger, or are burger King's basic options the way to go? Let's get into it.