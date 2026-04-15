Elevate Your Burger King Whopper With These 5 Ordering Tips

Burger King's Whopper is an iconic sandwich introduced as the chain's house specialty in the 1950s. The classic Whopper has a quarter-pound beef patty, mayo, ketchup, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, white onions, and a toasted sesame seed bun. The famous BK motto is "Have It Your Way," though, so there are lots of options for elevating the famous sandwich beyond that basic formula.

BK offers various customization options for the Whopper, from eliminating ingredients and adjusting sauce levels to adding extra toppings like cheese and bacon. You can also sub in an Impossible patty if you want to go meatless or request no buns for a low-carb burger. There's even an option to request the BK kitchen to cut your Whopper in half for you — which may not sound like a big deal, but people swear by it, stating it makes the sandwich easier to hold, less messy to eat, and gives you instant access to the juicy nucleus of the burger where all the toppings can be savored in one bite.

If you want an elevated Whopper on your next Burger King run, the following ordering tips can give you a delicious level-up. All of these upgrades can be completed right in the app, or via the online ordering interface. Simply click on the tile for a specific condiment or ingredient and the graphic will flip around to reveal your options.