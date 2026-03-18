This Fast Food Meatloaf Sandwich Didn't Last A Year In The 1990s

Part of the appeal of fast food is that whenever you go, you already know what they have and what you like. At the same time, they often introduce new items to give customers something different to try, which may stay on the menu or return if the items get a good reaction. The debut of Popeye's fried chicken sandwich, for instance, was so successful that a customer sued over not being able to get one, while Burger King's crinkle cut "Satisfries" french fries were a major fail. A 1990s meatloaf sandwich was another BK item that didn't pan out, leading the chain to drop the comfort food classic after less than a year.

The sandwich had a meatloaf patty that was flame-broiled like the chain's burgers, raw onions, and ketchup, and came on a long, oval-shaped sesame seed bun. The ketchup reflected the same condiment topper that's often spread over tasty homemade meatloaf. It debuted in March 1993, and was promoted with the chain's "BK Tee Vee" ads of the time featuring MTV's then-popular Dan Cortese. There were also ads with comic personality Bob Uecker, humorously known as "Mr. Baseball" for his six underwhelming years in Major League Baseball.

The new menu item was introduced at a time when BK was trying out a number of different products and ideas to try to boost sales. But a decision was made soon after to return to burgers as the center of attention, and the meatloaf was cut, apparently not doing well enough to escape the axe. It was pulled from the menu in early 1994.