This Discontinued Burger King Menu Item Piled On 4 Patties (And You Still Might Be Able To Order It)
If you're looking to pack a punch of protein into one fast food meal, Burger King's Quad Stacker may be just what you need. Made with four beefy patties layered with four American cheese slices and topped with bacon and Stacker Sauce (a mayo-based spread that purportedly also includes mustard, ketchup, relish, among other possible ingredients), this sandwich debuted on the chain's menu in 2006 but, like so many outrageous fast food burgers, it didn't earn a longstanding place on the BK menu. And while it did make another appearance in 2023, it has since disappeared again.
Beef lovers looking for a sandwich piled high with patties need not lament the loss of the Quad Stacker, though. Since BK still stocks all of the components, you can order off-menu. After all, this is the spot that takes pride in telling customers they can have it their way. Longtime employees at the restaurant may already know what you want if you simply ask for the Quad Stacker. But if they don't, one self-proclaimed Burger King worker told Redditors the easy way to order it. "I'll have a double/triple/quad bacon cheeseburger, no pickles, ketchup or mustard, add stacker sauce," they instructed.
The reference the Redditor made to "double" and "triple" refers to the Quad Stacker's smaller counterparts, which may be ideal for people who are feeling a little less peckish. Each has the same ratio of burgers to cheese (i.e., a double has two patties and two cheese slices, and the triple has three of each) and also comes with bacon and Stacker Sauce on the standard sesame seed bun.
More Burger King off-menu options
While some fast food enthusiasts are less than excited about the secret menu trend, many chains continue to offer "secret" items. Burger King isn't one of them, but it is open to creative customization. For instance, standard condiments or special sauces can be swapped to create a new flavor profile for any sandwich. Or, experiment with switching up toppings like bacon, jalapeños, or mushrooms. And while it may sound surprising to omit the beef at a burger joint, you can do just that if you're craving a BLT. Just ask for bacon instead of the burger on a classic Whopper and hold the pickles and onions.
Some adaptations can take a little more work on your part, but they may be worth it to level up your BK experience. For stacked sandwiches, order a burger alongside either a chicken sandwich or a fish sandwich. Then, assemble them altogether on one bun for a combination. Or, to really take the texture to a whole new level, order the chain's ooey-gooey yet crispy mozzarella sticks and layer them in with your beef or chicken for some crunch and extra cheesiness. Bonus points if you make it pizza-style by slathering on marinara sauce, too.
However you choose to tailor your Burger King experience, it's important to remember that there is some etiquette involved when making modifications at a fast food joint. If the restaurant is busy, consider saving major modifications for another time when workers aren't in the weeds.