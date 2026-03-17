This Discontinued Burger King Menu Item Piled On 4 Patties (And You Still Might Be Able To Order It)

If you're looking to pack a punch of protein into one fast food meal, Burger King's Quad Stacker may be just what you need. Made with four beefy patties layered with four American cheese slices and topped with bacon and Stacker Sauce (a mayo-based spread that purportedly also includes mustard, ketchup, relish, among other possible ingredients), this sandwich debuted on the chain's menu in 2006 but, like so many outrageous fast food burgers, it didn't earn a longstanding place on the BK menu. And while it did make another appearance in 2023, it has since disappeared again.

Beef lovers looking for a sandwich piled high with patties need not lament the loss of the Quad Stacker, though. Since BK still stocks all of the components, you can order off-menu. After all, this is the spot that takes pride in telling customers they can have it their way. Longtime employees at the restaurant may already know what you want if you simply ask for the Quad Stacker. But if they don't, one self-proclaimed Burger King worker told Redditors the easy way to order it. "I'll have a double/triple/quad bacon cheeseburger, no pickles, ketchup or mustard, add stacker sauce," they instructed.

The reference the Redditor made to "double" and "triple" refers to the Quad Stacker's smaller counterparts, which may be ideal for people who are feeling a little less peckish. Each has the same ratio of burgers to cheese (i.e., a double has two patties and two cheese slices, and the triple has three of each) and also comes with bacon and Stacker Sauce on the standard sesame seed bun.