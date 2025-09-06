Burger King Mascot's Evolution From 1950s To 2025

We all know Wendy, the freckled pig-tailed redhead who has served as the mascot for Wendy's for more than 55 years. Even though Ronald McDonald has been out of the spotlight for several years, he has been the face of the fast-food giant that bears his name since 1963. But, quick, what is the one face you associate with Burger King? Do you fondly remember the sweet lovable king of the 1950s and '60s? Or the so-called "Creepy King" of the early 2000s? Can you recall Eeps? Or Kid Vid? The Duke of Doubt? If none quickly come to mind, don't blame yourself. Now ranked the third largest fast food burger chain, Burger King has had some identity issues over its 70-plus years in business.

Of course, many of the most popular restaurant chains looked different than when they first opened. But Burger King has changed up a lot more than its decor. In 2021, Burger King changed its logo to a design similar to one it used from 1969 to 1999: the fast food chain's name sandwiched between two buns. The most recent changes are part of the flame-grilled burger giant's 2022 "Reclaim the Flame" plan to increase sales and profitability. Other elements of the plan called for a new spin on the chain's long-time "Have it Your Way" jingle called "You Rule" and the $1 Million Whopper, a chance for customers to submit their AI-built personalized versions of the Whopper for the chance to win that million-dollar prize. For now, the one thing they haven't done is bring in a new mascot. Now that they've revisited the old logo, we may see some of the below relics from the past.