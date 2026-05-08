Reviewers Say These 7 Chain Restaurants Serve The Best Fried Seafood Platters

There's nothing quite like crunching down on a crisp, golden-brown fish fillet or a breaded yet savory batch of shrimp. The same goes for delectably sweet clam strips and, as an added bonus, crispy hushpuppies. All of these foods and more are important elements of fried seafood platters. Often shareable, these dishes embody the core of a seafood restaurant's breaded meat options, acting like a full-fledged experience of some of the best menu items. Many chain seafood restaurants have versions of seafood platters tailor-made for each one's customer base.

In a larger context, though, the best seafood platters embody elements of delicious taste and bountiful quantity, satisfying a wide swath of customers. From the expensive yet filling Fisherman's Platter at Legal Sea Foods to the shockingly tasty Admiral's Feast at Red Lobster, there are plenty of fried seafood platters at chain restaurants that customers attest are the best. This list embodies such testimony through reviews from attendees at a wide array of chain restaurants, proving which fried seafood platters are the most delicious one can order.