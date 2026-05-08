Reviewers Say These 7 Chain Restaurants Serve The Best Fried Seafood Platters
There's nothing quite like crunching down on a crisp, golden-brown fish fillet or a breaded yet savory batch of shrimp. The same goes for delectably sweet clam strips and, as an added bonus, crispy hushpuppies. All of these foods and more are important elements of fried seafood platters. Often shareable, these dishes embody the core of a seafood restaurant's breaded meat options, acting like a full-fledged experience of some of the best menu items. Many chain seafood restaurants have versions of seafood platters tailor-made for each one's customer base.
In a larger context, though, the best seafood platters embody elements of delicious taste and bountiful quantity, satisfying a wide swath of customers. From the expensive yet filling Fisherman's Platter at Legal Sea Foods to the shockingly tasty Admiral's Feast at Red Lobster, there are plenty of fried seafood platters at chain restaurants that customers attest are the best. This list embodies such testimony through reviews from attendees at a wide array of chain restaurants, proving which fried seafood platters are the most delicious one can order.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
Sporting a Cajun flair that adds a unique kick to all its dishes, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is home to three major fried seafood platter options. While each sports its own level of deliciousness and boasts a wide array of choices, the restaurant's signature Pappadeaux Platter is where the menu shines. The platter contains everything found on the establishment's regular fried Seafood Platter: golden-brown catfish skillets, fresh shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab. However, this expensive platter option (just shy of $44) also offers an extra helping of fried shrimp, alongside crawfish as the cherry on top.
Customers are most especially drawn to the Pappadeaux Platter for two reasons: taste and quantity. Regular attendees and newcomers alike find the platter to be a crunchy, delicious feast, with special attention paid to the catfish and stuffed shrimp. The platter's diverse layers make it all the tastier, especially thanks to the addition of crawfish. Its gargantuan serving size also helps to justify it as a core part of the menu. Multiple customers warn the platter isn't a solo undertaking, though, with some even grabbing leftovers to go. The diversity of meat coupled with the sheer size makes Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen the perfect place to plan a platter feast.
Captain D's
While Captain D's is well-known for serving underrated fried chicken, the seafood restaurant also boasts a tasty platter of assorted ocean meats. The Deluxe Seafood Platter harbors a somewhat small serving size in contrast to other entries. But what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in delicious quality. Crispy fish fillets are accompanied by fried shrimp, stuffed crab shells, and hushpuppies, along with a choice of two sides — which may include fries and okra to round out the golden-brown theme of the main course.
Regulars acknowledge the meal's size, stating that, despite its platter name and assorted seafood offerings, the amount of food is more of a solo dining venture. However, that doesn't take away from the flavor, with customers testifying to a filling, crunchy option great for dine-in or takeout. Some even say it's ideal on a lunch break. And even without an overwhelming amount of food, the many different types of meat make the Deluxe Seafood Platter a regular meal for customers seeking a filling, wholesale experience from the restaurant. It's a great choice to taste a smattering of the many dishes Captain D's has to offer.
Legal Sea Foods
The Fisherman's Platter at Legal Sea Foods contains everything one would expect from a classic seafood smorgasbord. Whitefish sourced from the East Coast is joined by calamari, scallops, and shrimp, which is topped off by crisp and crunchy onion strings. It's a simple combination that easily feeds more than one person, and a classic dish customers find to be a staple of the Northeastern seafood chain.
According to customer reviews, the Fisherman's Platter is a bit on the pricier side ($44 at time of publication). However, this is justified thanks to a large amount of food, coupled with a fresh taste that makes it a standout dish. The fried exterior of the seafood is often described as being both thin and crunchy, a combination that ensures the sweet-and-savory flavor of the meat itself doesn't get overwhelmed in the batter. The sheer amount of food spread across the massive plate is easily shared between two or more people. Coleslaw and tartar sauce are a favorite side and dip, respectively, helping to round out the high-quality flavor. Customers are clearly enamored by how tasty the Fisherman's Platter from Legal Sea Foods is, keeping regulars coming back for more, no matter the price tag.
Landry's Seafood House
It's not the easiest task to perfect fried fish, ensuring a crisp outside that balances neatly with the soft, meaty inside. Luckily, Landry's Seafood House doesn't have a problem with making fried fish a core part of its Fried Seafood Platter. Joining its fish are both fried shrimp and seafood stuffed shrimp, alongside fries and onion rings on the side. But this is just the start: Landry's also offers upgrades to include stuffed crab and fried oysters, making the dish somewhat pricy, but also noticeably hearty.
As for reviews, customers are quick to point out how the optional additions expertly round out the entire platter. There's particular favoritism toward the oysters, which some say brings the massive dish together with its crunchy-creamy deliciousness. Some are also big on the stuffed crab, which is said to have a certain spiciness to it that makes it different from the rest of the seafood. As for the servings on a default platter, the stuffed shrimp stands out for its savory taste, bolstering the entire plate in the process. It also shows how, despite love for the crab and oysters, even a regular Fried Seafood Platter is a perfect, shareable meal at Landry's Seafood House.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
As the only restaurant chain to originate from a movie, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has to live up to the expectations of the Academy Award-winning film it hails from, "Forrest Gump." Thankfully, the aptly-named Forrest's Seafood Feast does just that with its high-quality fish, fries, shrimp, and hushpuppies. These main courses are rounded out by coleslaw, alongside three dipping options: cocktail sauce, remoulade sauce, and tartar sauce. Although the "Feast" part of its name doesn't quite live up to its promise — customers say it's a one-person meal through-and-through — the food it provides is still of incredibly high quality. This makes it both a delicious platter and one of the restaurant's best dishes overall.
Regular customers are very pleased with how the restaurant presents its platter, with all the food sporting a crispy coating that balances the taste of each offering. The size of the fried shrimp is a notable contrast to popcorn shrimp occasionally offered at other restaurants, becoming a standout for the dish because of its taste and presentation. The same goes for the other elements of the meal, including the hushpuppies, which make for an excellent crunchy side dish complementing the rest of the platter. This focus on fried deliciousness more than makes up for the size.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster is experiencing a bit of a comeback after filing for bankruptcy in 2024. While this is thanks to a reworked menu and the brief return of Endless Shrimp, classic seafood dishes have also aided in keeping the chain alive. Such is the case with its crispy, filling Admiral's Feast. Fried flounder is flanked by clam strips and scallops, alongside a serving of the lightly-breaded Walt's Favorite Shrimp. The platter comes with two sides of one's choosing, alongside cocktail sauce and tartar sauce for delicious dunking.
The Red Lobster customer base adores just how much food the Feast has, praising its quantity while also noting the level of quality for each dish making up the platter. The dish is big enough that leftovers are commonplace, while the tender flounder and crunchy, snappy shrimp are considered highlights of the meal. Corn on the cob is a favored side dish as well. Other attendees note how well the clam chowder compliments the platter, too. Pricing is another favorable point, with some claiming the restaurant is easy on the wallet — the platter is a little less than $30, depending on location. This combination of side customization, delicious main course offerings, and affordability makes some consider the Admiral's Feast the best item on Red Lobster's menu. Shrimp may be the restaurant's strong suit, but nothing beats a brimming plate of perfectly fried seafood.
Long John Silver's
Considered underrated by its ardent defenders, Long John Silver's procures numerous single-person platters stuffed with seafood and additional items for regulars to chow down on. The most well-praised of these is the Super Sampler Platter, which offers customers a little bit of everything on the fast food seafood locale's fried menu. This includes a fillet of Alaskan pollock, alongside servings of fried shrimp, popcorn shrimp, and hushpuppies, plus two sides of one's choice (one of which can be waffle fries). It's a hearty meal that, despite being marketed as a single-person dish, is certainly shareable.
The unsung quality of Long John Silver's overall is, according to customers, translated to the restaurant's savory platter option. The fish earns praise on its own as a core highlight, especially when dunked in tartar sauce. This extends to other items served with the platter as well, including the two types of shrimp that make up the bulk of the dish. The crunchiness is a core factor in much of its praise, with the texture melding blissfully with the soft, easy-to-chew meat interior. It may be fast food, but the high level of praise for the fish and additional elements of the meal make this platter a winner.
Methodology
The chain seafood restaurants and respective fried platters featured in this list were chosen based on customer satisfaction testimony pulled from online reviews and posts specifically mentioning the platters that made it onto this list. Supplemental testimonials were pulled from social media sites.
Customer satisfaction was mostly determined based on taste and texture of the food served. This is alongside the size of each dish, pricing, and overall restaurant satisfaction. Combined, these factors were utilized to determine which chain restaurants had the best fried seafood platters according to the customers who enjoy them.