Popcorn Shrimp Vs Fried Shrimp: Is There A Difference Outside Of Size?

Whether enjoyed as an Italian all-star fritto misto or Japanese tempura, seafood shines in fried form. And for a casual, yet dependably delicious rendition, you can't beat the mouth-watering delights of shrimp. By way of their size and sturdy composition, these crustaceans are a perfect candidate for battered frying. Subsequently, you'll find them served at many seafood eateries, listed as both popcorn and fried shrimp. Naturally, this begs the question: Are the two terms the same dish, or is there added nuance to consider?

For starters, you can certainly delineate the two by size. Popcorn shrimp resemble their namesake snack, enabling easy consumption in one or two bites. Usually covered in a flour, egg, cornstarch, and sometimes breadcrumb batter, the seafood gets fried to golden brown perfection. A batch of large fried tiger shrimps is not quite fit for the moniker.

Furthermore, popcorn shrimp is an all-American dish, with special popularity in the South. On the other hand, fried shrimp recipes appear widely in international cuisine, from Chinese to Italian-style recipes. So request a serving of popcorn shrimp abroad, and you might raise some eyebrows. In the U.S.? You're in for a good time.