Popcorn Shrimp Vs Fried Shrimp: Is There A Difference Outside Of Size?
Whether enjoyed as an Italian all-star fritto misto or Japanese tempura, seafood shines in fried form. And for a casual, yet dependably delicious rendition, you can't beat the mouth-watering delights of shrimp. By way of their size and sturdy composition, these crustaceans are a perfect candidate for battered frying. Subsequently, you'll find them served at many seafood eateries, listed as both popcorn and fried shrimp. Naturally, this begs the question: Are the two terms the same dish, or is there added nuance to consider?
For starters, you can certainly delineate the two by size. Popcorn shrimp resemble their namesake snack, enabling easy consumption in one or two bites. Usually covered in a flour, egg, cornstarch, and sometimes breadcrumb batter, the seafood gets fried to golden brown perfection. A batch of large fried tiger shrimps is not quite fit for the moniker.
Furthermore, popcorn shrimp is an all-American dish, with special popularity in the South. On the other hand, fried shrimp recipes appear widely in international cuisine, from Chinese to Italian-style recipes. So request a serving of popcorn shrimp abroad, and you might raise some eyebrows. In the U.S.? You're in for a good time.
Popcorn shrimp takes root in Southern cuisine
Head to Southern states on the Gulf of Mexico, and you'll find a plethora of fried shrimp recipes. Ingredients like corn flour, cornmeal, self-rising flour, milk, as well as Creole seasonings like cayenne, garlic powder, and onion powder appear in both fried shrimp and popcorn shrimp recipes. Southern fried shrimp might involve larger crustaceans — such as Gulf shrimp — but generally, the two dishes are similar.
However, the term popcorn shrimp is surprisingly modern. Occasionally, it's cited that the now-struggling seafood chain Red Lobster invented the dish. Popcorn shrimp debuted at their locations in 1974, delivering the delights of battered crustaceans to the masses. Others believe acclaimed Cajun chef Paul Prudhomme popularized the meal in the 1980s; a recipe appeared in his 1984 cookbook "Chef Paul Prudhomme's Louisiana Kitchen." His rendition was first called Cajun popcorn, and positioned crawfish tails or crab in addition to popcorn shrimp.
By the 1990s, popcorn shrimp was cemented into American cuisine, with diners continuing to love the convenience. Whether enjoyed at a restaurant, in pre-made frozen form, or cooked in an air-fryer, popcorn shrimp carries a special status among fried shrimp recipes.
The term fried shrimp encompasses many global variations
In contrast to popcorn shrimp's specific origins, fried shrimp involves a much broader array of recipes. For instance, the seafood is commonly prepared using a technique in Cantonese cooking. Some versions use a pungent mix of aromatics like garlic and chili, then apply a thin corn starch batter to shell-on shrimp for delectable textural crunchiness. Other renditions — more common in American-Chinese cuisine — butterfly the shrimp, then use a thicker flour batter.
Such a batter-heavy fried rendition is also found in Japan, where it's called an ebi fry. Here, panko crumbs generate an eye-catching golden brown breading, making the crustacean a nice topping on top of udon soup. The melding of crispy seafood with a liquid also recalls recipes like a salt and pepper shrimp stir fry.
Fried shrimp are also enjoyed in Spain — where they're called gambas rebozadas — and served alongside aioli (a popular condiment in the country). And a simple flour, salt, and pepper dredging creates gamberi fritti, an easy-going Italian classic. So while the delights of popcorn shrimp are confined to the U.S., fried shrimp appear on many tables worldwide.