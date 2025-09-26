How This Struggling Seafood Chain Is Charting A Nostalgic Comeback

When the exit from bankruptcy was within sight, Fortress Investment Group tapped the former CEO of P.F. Chang's to take the helm of the newly created RL Investor Holdings LLC in August 2024. So it was that at 35-years-old, the Nigerian-born Damola Adamolekun was named the youngest CEO of Red Lobster, at which point he hit the ground running, aiming to repeat the success had at restoring the American Chinese brand to profitability. In an interview shared by the seafood chain, Adamolekun had not only shared his dad's advice against doing things halfway, he also expressed his excitement about taking charge of "the greatest comeback" in the restaurant industry's history, per X.

Reflecting on the past has repeatedly been a part of the CEO's mindset in leading Red Lobster as an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" podcast had found him reminiscing about a visit to one of the chain's restaurants when he was just a boy, not long after first moving to America. Expressing how his initial experience was similar to many other Americans who had the chain to thank for their first exposure to crab and lobster, Adamolekun leveraged those memories into explaining how Red Lobster is more than just the only company serving such shellfish at scale. The CEO also laid out how his new charge is responsible for a quarter of all such purchases from North American fisherman, meaning the quality is on par with other seafood restaurants.