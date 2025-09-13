Fried Chicken Is The Real Showstopper At This Underrated Seafood Chain

Captain D's, the underrated, fast-casual restaurant known for its accessible, affordable seafood options, is one of several seafood chains that are making a resurgence as of late — and for good reason. Fans of the chain love its hand-battered fish filets, multitude of grilled options, perfectly fried hush puppies, and giant fish sandwich, which is hailed as one of the best fast food fish sandwiches out there. However, there's also a deliciously underrated menu item that flies under the radar: Captain D's hand-breaded chicken tenders. According to Reddit, people come to the seafood restaurant for the fish but stay for the chicken. One commenter who ordered a fish meal was shocked at how good the chicken fingers were, describing them as "delicious."

We have a few theories as to why people love Captain D's chicken tenders. Like Captain D's fried fish offerings, the chicken tenders are hand battered with a signature blend of seasonings, fried to golden perfection, and served with Captain D's honey mustard dipping sauce (however, you can also get your chicken tenders with your choice of barbecue, ranch, or sweet and sour dipping sauce). Hand-battering meat or fish allows the cook to press the batter into the crevices, which fry up to be especially crispy, creating a deliciously crunchy exterior. They're also chicken tenders, not fingers — yes, there's a difference. Chicken tenders are made from the pectoralis minor, a muscle that runs under the breast, making them tender and juicy.

In 2024, Captain D's introduced the hand-battered chicken strips as a push to offer more premium chicken options — and it seems to have worked. The chicken tenders have been hailed as moist and flavorful by fans. And, according to TikToker @lukefoods, the portion size is also "massive," giving you plenty of cluck for your buck.