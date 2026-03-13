How 1969 Changed The Fast Food Fish Game Forever

The fast food industry evolves fast; just take a glance at the big changes coming to chains in 2026. In the world of quick and affordable seafood, 1969 proved to be a pivotal year, with a formidable trio emerging on the market, all in the second half of the year. First came former fish-and-chips giant Arthur Treacher's, which launched on June 21, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio. Then, Donelson, Tennessee-based Captain D's debuted its easygoing mix of seafood and burgers on August 15, 1969. To cap it off, Long John Silver's opened its doors a few days later, on August 18, in Lexington, Kentucky. It's a surprising concurrent emergence, made even more unexpected by the fact that all three kicked off in landlocked states.

The year 1969 didn't first introduce Americans to the convenience-driven seafood market. The story behind McDonald's Filet-O-Fish took place years earlier, with the menu item debuting in 1962 and appearing nationwide in 1965. By the end of the 1960s, fast food had become firmly established in American culture, operating in both urban and suburban contexts. So as the type of eating embraced options like pizza and fried chicken, in addition to burgers, fish options appeared, too, with 1969 landing some big debuts.