How To Make Sure Your Fried Fish Is Crispy, Not Greasy

Even if you've picked the best fish for frying, there are still plenty of opportunities for things to go wrong. Frying something to crispy perfection may seem easy, but balancing oil temperatures, choosing the right pan, and controlling the amount of moisture in your breading are all vital steps before your fish ever comes near the stovetop.

Frying is a dry heat method that's all about replacing evaporating moisture with oil to create a crispy, satisfying texture. While you want your meat to be juicy, the simplest way to ensure your fried fish comes out crispy is to pat it dry first. On top of removing excess juice that can make your batter less crispy, this also helps your breading adhere directly to the surface of the meat, rather than flaking off in the oil. Follow this up with a flour that doesn't absorb much moisture and has an ultra-fine texture, like rice flour, for the crispiest fried fish of your life.

Oil temperature is a balancing act. Too hot, and your breading fully develops while the interior of your meat is raw. Too cold, and not enough moisture evaporates from the breading, so it'll grow soggy rather than crisp. However, one of the things that makes fish such a great protein to fry is that it cooks incredibly quickly, so you can heat the oil to the highest range of the frying spectrum, typically between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you a perfect, quick crust.