13 Reasons Waffle House Scrambled Eggs Taste Better Than Yours

Oh, Waffle House: It's forever welcoming, forever fluorescent, and forever full of odd-hour people in pajamas, prom dresses, and night-shift uniforms, all clamoring for decent eggs and maybe a hot drink to get the night moving. It's the kind of place you could really get used to, so much so that walking past a temporarily shuttered location feels almost chilling, like a sign of the apocalypse. But much as we'd all like to believe Waffle House would never just up and leave, it pays to be prepared.

First step to getting your ducks in a row is recreating those glorious menu items at home. Scrambled eggs seem like the obvious place to start; after all, how hard can it be? A pan, a couple of eggs, some butter, cheese, and voilà ... right? Not so fast! Don't be fooled by how quickly they arrive after you order. That's exactly the kind of confidence that leads to sad, underwhelming eggs that come nowhere near Waffle House's cheesy goodness. Reproducing the chain's scrambled eggs is a lot trickier than you might think. Fortunately, we've rounded up a few of the reasons yours keep falling short of the ideal, along with tips and tricks to set you on the right path.