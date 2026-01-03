10 Unique Ways To Season Eggs You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

There are few things more reliable and stable in our lives than the trusty egg breakfast. Throw them into a pan for a few minutes, and you have something delicious, filling, and healthy — the original ready meal. We love them. Because of this ease, though, we can sometimes be guilty of being a bit boring with them. Don't get us wrong — eggs are delicious on their own. But when you're in the mood for something different it can be hard to think of creative ways to season them.

To help remedy that, we spoke to Brian Walter, Executive Chef at 87 Sussex in Jersey City, New Jersey and the owner of Bayberry Culinary Consultants for some inspiration. He's a classically trained French chef and when he's not running busy kitchens, he teaches cooking classes, develops culinary products, and writes about food and flavor. He's also got some interesting ways to use everyday ingredients that'll make you feel like a gastronomical wizard and make your basic morning eggs unrecognizable in the very best way.

There are some unique seasonings here from all corners of the world, and a few ideas that might make you scratch your head. But trust us — thinking outside the box is how exceptional eggs are born. Without further ado, let's get cooking.