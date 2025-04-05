The Butter Mistake You're Probably Making When Scrambling Eggs

To make restaurant-quality scrambled eggs at home, you need plenty of butter. Not only does it add a divinely rich flavor to your eggs, but the dairy fat also controls the temperature of the entree and helps develop a creamy texture. To find out the best way to incorporate butter into scrambled eggs, we spoke with Maricel Gentile, Executive Chef and Owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of Maricel's Simple Asian Cookbook.

Gentile points out that, when added to a hot pan, your butter may harm your eggs' presentation. "The butter will brown before the eggs cook fully," she shared. "That can make your eggs discolored and greasy." Unless you learned how to make ghee, or purchased it from the store, the milk solids in butter have a pretty low smoke point, causing the premature browning. Even if it don't burn, the flavors of these solids alter when exposed to heat, sabotaging the flavor of your scrambled eggs and contributing to unnecessary greasiness.

Fortunately, Gentile said the fix for this is quite easy. "Use a non-stick pan, start with cold butter in a cold pan, add your eggs then gently heat everything together," the expert told Food Republic. "Patience. That slow cooking will give you nice creamy eggs." This method creates tiny, protein-laden curds suspended in a velvety sauce which you can then cook to your desired level of doneness. With consistent stirring and low temperatures, you can adapt this preparation method for all kinds of scrambled eggs toppings, and still achieve a wonderfully creamy texture.