Chefs Crack The Code On 12 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Making Scrambled Eggs

It's no surprise that scrambled eggs are a breakfast favorite for many people. Eggs are super versatile, full of protein, and best of all ... they're quick and easy to make. Even so, a handful of common cooking mistakes lead to less-than-ideal scrambled eggs. Anything from the temperature of the pan to when you incorporate seasonings to the type of dairy you use (or don't use) can drastically affect how scrambled eggs turn out. While they are a simple dish to make, the details truly offer a world of difference.

In an effort to discover some of the most common scrambled egg mistakes people make at home — and how to ensure you don't fall prey to them — I consulted three experts. Kyle Mendenhall, senior director of culinary innovation at Snooze A.M. Eatery, had lots to say about how to make perfect scrambled eggs. Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation at the American Egg Board also weighed in on the matter. Lastly, Grace Vallo, founder, chef, and recipe creator for the food blog Tastefully Grace offered quite a few helpful insights that are sure to improve your technique. Keep reading to find out what they divulged so you can avoid typical mistakes moving forward and maintain complete control over your scrambled eggs from start to finish.