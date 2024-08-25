The Secret Ingredient For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Is An Italian Staple
Adding a little dairy to scrambled eggs is an easy and instant way to give them a boost in terms of both taste and texture. Butter and cream ramp up the richness, or you can opt for crème fraîche — the creamy ingredient Bobby Flay dollops into scrambled eggs. But to really elevate the dish, try another ingredient: ricotta. The Italian fresh cheese is much-loved for its fluffy, cloud-like texture, as well as its mild milky flavor — and it brings exactly these qualities and more to the scramble.
Ricotta is essentially a byproduct of cheesemaking; it's created using the whey leftover from making other cow or sheep milk cheeses. This whey is then reheated, which gives the cheese its name — ricotta means 'recooked' in Italian. The resulting spreadable cheese has a lower fat content than many cheeses — but is also full of moisture — ideal for helping to prevent the scrambled eggs from becoming overly dry or rubbery.
There are lots of other cheeses you can add to scrambled eggs, of course. But unlike the meltier varieties such as cheddar or jack, ricotta keeps the texture of the eggs light and fluffy without tasting overly rich. It also adds just a hint of saltiness for a well-balanced flavor. For a deliciously crunchy contrast, serve the soft fluffy eggs with some toasted buttered sourdough. It's special enough to feel indulgent but also incredibly simple to make.
How to add ricotta for rich yet light scrambled eggs
You only need a couple of dollops of creamy ricotta to make the fluffiest scrambled eggs — around half a cup is ideal for four large eggs. The best time to add cheese to scrambled eggs depends on the type you're using, but ricotta is pretty versatile, so there are a couple of ways to use it.
One way is to add the ricotta to your whisked eggs before you start to cook them. Once the yolks and whites are completely combined, just whisk in the cheese. Another way is to cook the whisked eggs until they are almost done but still runny, and then gently stir through the ricotta. Whichever method you choose, cooking the eggs slowly over a lower temperature will result in a softer, silkier scramble with less chance of overcooking.
You could add cottage cheese to scrambled eggs if you don't have any ricotta, but the overall result could be less creamy and saltier, so taste before adding extra seasoning. Or go for mascarpone, which is different from ricotta and has a richer, denser quality. Alternatively, try tangy goat cheese, which is Ina Garten's favorite cheese for scrambled eggs. Just bear in mind that none will deliver quite the same fluffy consistency as well as the light yet richly creamy taste you get from ricotta.
Ways to upgrade ricotta scrambled eggs
To take your scrambled eggs to the next level, try making your own ricotta. It isn't as daunting as it sounds, and you only need three ingredients: whole milk, an acid (lemon juice or distilled white vinegar), and salt. It takes around 30 minutes and involves minimal effort. Just heat the milk, add the acid and salt, let the mixture sit for a few minutes, and then strain it through a cheesecloth. A half-gallon of milk and ⅓ cup of lemon juice or vinegar will produce around two cups of homemade cheese, and any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.
The rich, fluffy ricotta eggs work well just as they are, perhaps served with savory smoked salmon, piled into a soft sandwich with smoky bacon, or alongside creamy avocado. But incorporating another complementary ingredient can really elevate the eggs. Adding some chopped chives to the scramble gives a tasty finish as well as an attractive burst of vibrant color, for example. Or sprinkle in some grated parmesan for an umami-rich result.
To really boost the flavor, add a tablespoon of pesto — it's a natural partner for both eggs and ricotta. Try chili flakes for a little heat, or truffle oil for a luxurious touch. Or stir through some cooked, drained spinach for an Italian-style 'spinaci e ricotta' twist that makes an elegant brunch dish.