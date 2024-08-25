The Secret Ingredient For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Is An Italian Staple

Adding a little dairy to scrambled eggs is an easy and instant way to give them a boost in terms of both taste and texture. Butter and cream ramp up the richness, or you can opt for crème fraîche — the creamy ingredient Bobby Flay dollops into scrambled eggs. But to really elevate the dish, try another ingredient: ricotta. The Italian fresh cheese is much-loved for its fluffy, cloud-like texture, as well as its mild milky flavor — and it brings exactly these qualities and more to the scramble.

Ricotta is essentially a byproduct of cheesemaking; it's created using the whey leftover from making other cow or sheep milk cheeses. This whey is then reheated, which gives the cheese its name — ricotta means 'recooked' in Italian. The resulting spreadable cheese has a lower fat content than many cheeses — but is also full of moisture — ideal for helping to prevent the scrambled eggs from becoming overly dry or rubbery.

There are lots of other cheeses you can add to scrambled eggs, of course. But unlike the meltier varieties such as cheddar or jack, ricotta keeps the texture of the eggs light and fluffy without tasting overly rich. It also adds just a hint of saltiness for a well-balanced flavor. For a deliciously crunchy contrast, serve the soft fluffy eggs with some toasted buttered sourdough. It's special enough to feel indulgent but also incredibly simple to make.