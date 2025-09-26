This Simple Whisking Trick Changes The Texture Of Your Scrambled Eggs

Whisking in the pan rather than the bowl may seem like a small change, but it can impact your cooking time. "Whisking in the pan does usually take just a bit longer and is a bit easier to accidentally overcook the eggs because it's not as smooth," Lindsey Chastain told us. "The trick is to just keep the eggs moving in a well oiled pan on medium-low," she explained.

Oil is the buffer that helps prevent your scrambled eggs from sticking to the pan. "Add the oil or butter to the pan beforehand and let it heat up before adding in the eggs. You can add more butter or oil while you are cooking if it starts to dry out," Chastain told us. You could use a trick from Martha Stewart, who prefers clarified butter for her scrambled eggs, which combines the nutty, buttery flavor with a higher smoke point, similar to oil .

As for what pan is best to use for scrambled eggs, "a nonstick skillet is the best option. Cast iron is great, but tends to hold heat more so makes it easier to overcook the eggs," Chastain told us. Cast iron is also prone to making the eggs stick, which can ruin the dish.