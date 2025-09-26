This Simple Whisking Trick Changes The Texture Of Your Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs have earned their place as a breakfast classic for good reason. They're delicious piled onto buttered toast or served diner-style alongside crispy bacon and golden hash browns. Across the world they're enjoyed in multiple unique variations with different preparations. In the US, a standard recipe will call for you to whisk your seasoned eggs in a bowl, pour into a medium-hot pan, and gently scramble until soft and fluffy. But if you're looking to change the texture of your scrambled eggs in the simplest way possible, hold off whisking your eggs in the bowl and wait until they're in the pan. To find out more, Food Republic consulted Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck.
"Whisking in a bowl gives a really even mix between the whites and the yolks and any spices you add. Whisking in the pan isn't as even so has a bit of a richer, more rustic taste," Chastain told us. This reason for the uneven texture is because the egg white and the yolk cook at different rates when not uniformly mixed together, with the final product being tender yolky streaks and firmer whites. "I also like to let the eggs cook for just a bit before whisking for a creamier texture," Chastain added.
Does whisking in the pan change how fast eggs cook?
Whisking in the pan rather than the bowl may seem like a small change, but it can impact your cooking time. "Whisking in the pan does usually take just a bit longer and is a bit easier to accidentally overcook the eggs because it's not as smooth," Lindsey Chastain told us. "The trick is to just keep the eggs moving in a well oiled pan on medium-low," she explained.
Oil is the buffer that helps prevent your scrambled eggs from sticking to the pan. "Add the oil or butter to the pan beforehand and let it heat up before adding in the eggs. You can add more butter or oil while you are cooking if it starts to dry out," Chastain told us. You could use a trick from Martha Stewart, who prefers clarified butter for her scrambled eggs, which combines the nutty, buttery flavor with a higher smoke point, similar to oil .
As for what pan is best to use for scrambled eggs, "a nonstick skillet is the best option. Cast iron is great, but tends to hold heat more so makes it easier to overcook the eggs," Chastain told us. Cast iron is also prone to making the eggs stick, which can ruin the dish.