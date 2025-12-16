9 Ways You Can Cook Scrambled Eggs, Ranked

When it comes to quick, easy, high-protein breakfast options, scrambled eggs are something of a gold standard. While they seem simple enough to make, there are a number of mistakes you can encounter when making scrambled eggs that can make or break them, pun intended. Among these are failing to use fresh eggs, not using enough fat, and forgetting to stir them as they cook.

Even when avoiding these basic errors, there are still several factors to consider when attempting to produce light, fluffy scrambled eggs, from how you whisk them to what liquid to add to them. And, believe it or not, there are a few unusual methods for making scrambled eggs that might surprise you. From using alternative appliances to cook them, like an air fryer or microwave, to adding various ingredients to help bind them and give them a lighter texture, like cornstarch or alcohol, these techniques may surprise and inspire you — or turn you off completely.

We decided to test out these different ways of cooking scrambled eggs to see which worked best and which aren't worth the time or effort. Not only were we shocked by the results, we frequently found ourselves questioning who decided some of these were even a good idea to begin with. So which scrambled egg cooking method ultimately came out on top? Read on for the full ranking.