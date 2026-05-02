7 Chain Restaurants With The Best Fried Seafood, According To Customers

Operating on the East Coast, Legal Sea Foods is home to a whole host of crunchy, battery seafood options that have customers constantly lined up for more. Praise can be found across a wide variety of locations, with a particular focus on some of the restaurant's foundational fried dishes. While Legal Sea Foods has everything from grilled dinners to a raw bar, the items on the "Crispy Fried" (really, and not greasy) section of its menu are considered by customers to always be a hit. Individual items like fish and chips or fried clams stand out. But for many, it's the Fisherman's Platter and its mixed offering of calamari, shrimp, scallops, and whitefish that really sells the quality of the restaurant.

Regular attendees also enjoy how the fried dishes on the menu are accentuated by the establishment's signature sides. This includes testimony about how the clam chowder goes perfectly with fried fish and calamari, naturally bolstering the taste of the fried food with a creamy side. It makes Legal Sea Foods fried dishes about more than just the crispy breading. To top it off, the restaurant has gluten-free fried options, as well. This makes everything from its clams to its calamari edible for any customer, thus making its fried seafood options both tasty and inclusive.