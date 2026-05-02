7 Chain Restaurants With The Best Fried Seafood, According To Customers
Fried dishes are a hallmark of any chain seafood restaurant. From a classic, golden-brown basket of fish and chips to the crunchy-chewy texture of delicious clam strips, heartily-breaded meals are a given these days for restaurant seafood offerings. These varied dishes are often hailed as the best in a number of establishments, with seafood restaurants elevated by customers thanks to such focuses. In addition, there are also some restaurants that surprise with fried seafood as secondary options, still managing to stand out above other menu items.
From the fried-focused trappings of Long John Silver's to the surprisingly tasty fish offerings at Cracker Barrel, this list showcases some of the best fried seafood customers attest to across a wide array of chain restaurants. It employs testimony from a range of online reviews at various locations, casting a wide net on regular attendees whose diverse seafood experiences inform the perception of quality across a number of establishments. With customer experience as an important facet to success, these chain restaurants are some of the best for high quality fried seafood dishes.
1. Legal Sea Foods
Operating on the East Coast, Legal Sea Foods is home to a whole host of crunchy, battery seafood options that have customers constantly lined up for more. Praise can be found across a wide variety of locations, with a particular focus on some of the restaurant's foundational fried dishes. While Legal Sea Foods has everything from grilled dinners to a raw bar, the items on the "Crispy Fried" (really, and not greasy) section of its menu are considered by customers to always be a hit. Individual items like fish and chips or fried clams stand out. But for many, it's the Fisherman's Platter and its mixed offering of calamari, shrimp, scallops, and whitefish that really sells the quality of the restaurant.
Regular attendees also enjoy how the fried dishes on the menu are accentuated by the establishment's signature sides. This includes testimony about how the clam chowder goes perfectly with fried fish and calamari, naturally bolstering the taste of the fried food with a creamy side. It makes Legal Sea Foods fried dishes about more than just the crispy breading. To top it off, the restaurant has gluten-free fried options, as well. This makes everything from its clams to its calamari edible for any customer, thus making its fried seafood options both tasty and inclusive.
2. Bonefish Grill
With locations in 27 states, Bonefish Grill is a perfect option for seafood thanks to its varied menu of delicious, oceanic dishes, starters, and sides. Fried seafood is, of course, a particularly notable part of the menu for hungry customers. The typical fare of fish dominates the options procured, and earns a fair share of praise from regulars. But particular dishes do stand out. This includes the Bang Bang Shrimp, crisply fried and served with a biting, spicy sauce to elevate the taste. Another is the calamari, which is said to be perfectly crisped and flavored.
Additional customer favorites include fried fish sandwiches and fish tacos, which are accompanied by condiments and additional ingredients to make the seafood base stand out. The praise for fried dishes doesn't just end with seafood, though: Bonefish Grill sports a delicious fried cauliflower that many customers believe is the highlight of its menu. Despite being a small dish in comparison to others, it works perfectly as an addition to other menu offerings. The cauliflower makes the restaurant a unique entry on this list, as it proves Bonefish Grill's fried dishes adjacent to its seafood also encapsulate the restaurant's overall level of quality.
3. Long John Silver's
What makes Long John Silver's such an interesting fast food locale for fried seafood isn't just customer praise, but the sheer number of people who believe the restaurant is both underrated and over-hated. The menu consists primarily of fried food, from fried fish combos to popcorn shrimp.
Customers attest to speedy delivery of deliciously crisped seafood, with clam strips being one of the core favorites of the menu. It's further bolstered by just how many customers find the restaurant unsung on a wider scale, especially when it comes to fried dishes like its fish and chips.
Long John Silver's also benefits from serving hush puppies, which, while not exactly seafood, make for a delicious side. The crunchy balls of batter are dippable and have a strong enough flavor alone to make for a perfect, smaller main course. Because of how much praise there is for bigger dishes, like the restaurant's various fish combo meals, the seafood is clearly still the focus for the majority of customers. This added bonus of other fried food, though, makes the restaurant stronger, as does reasonable pricing. Long John Silver's has significantly reduced its number of locations over the years, but it still stands out to customers as a perfect fast food seafood option, and one that delivers promising flavor with a delectable crunch.
4. Captain D's
It's easy to get lost in the listings of Captain D's many seafood offerings, with fried dishes making up a significant portion of its various meals. For avid customers, this portion is the biggest highlight of the restaurant, with some saying it feels like Captain D's is the go-to spot for fried seafood – and fried chicken, for some. Golden-brown fish fillets are, of course, the most significant of such offerings, with various combos earning praise from customers. But the restaurant also serves other typical fried seafood dishes, like battered shrimp and crunchable hush puppies, helping round things out.
Other reviews for Captain D's point out some relatively obscure dishes on the menu, too, such as fried oysters. Menu items like this help the restaurant craft its own seafood identity, giving its fried dishes a deeper draw thanks to all the delicious menu options available. Affordability is another highlight, with some customers saying certain locations offer fish and shrimp on its own for a reasonable price per piece. Thanks to this approach, Captain D's many fried offerings make it a strong establishment for tentative customers seeking a scrumptious, crunchy seafood experience.
5. Red Lobster
Although the restaurant is best known for a select few dishes, Red Lobster actually boasts a surplus of fried menu items that have its customers raving. The most famous is, of course, its Endless Shrimp, a staple whose affordability was an unfortunate factor in the restaurant filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024. However, this hasn't stopped it from remaining noteworthy for its regular patrons. Beyond its fried shrimp, customers are most pleased by larger crispy dishes, such as the fried lobster tail. Another delicious combo is that of fish and chips with hush puppies, delivering an adequate seafood-focused meal while also delving into the strength of the restaurant's batter-focused side dish.
Of course, even without endless shrimp as a regular part of the menu anymore, Red Lobster's fried shrimp is still a commonplace order for regulars who can't get enough of its lightly-breaded yet crunchy exterior. But shrimp dishes are set to make an explosive comeback: As of late April 2026, Endless Shrimp is coming back at an increased price with five different options, including the fried Walt's Favorite Shrimp and breaded Parrot Island Coconut Shrimp. With regular customers already singing the praises of Red Lobster's fried menu, these Endless Shrimp options will only serve to make its offerings all the more enticing.
6. Cracker Barrel
Breakfast food is Cracker Barrel's bread and butter — quite literally, in some cases. But while the restaurant is famous for its pancakes (it sells a lot of them) and other hot dishes to start the day off right, it also serves up plenty of fried seafood that leaves customers wanting more. According to regulars, there's a delicacy of fried fish on the menu, with favorites being the spicy catfish, which offers a delectable kick, and fried haddock, which is served fresh and warm. Even with only a few fish-focused options, the sheer level of customer satisfaction makes it a worthy entry for this list.
This is aided by some establishments participating in "Friday Fish Fry," a special event for dinner on Fridays where fish is the primary dish. It's also eligible for takeout according to some customer testimony, signifying just how easy Cracker Barrel makes it for regulars to enjoy its seafood dishes. Couple this with a welcoming feel to its interior, and the restaurant stands out as the perfect place to grab a seafood dinner before the weekend starts. Even though breakfast is its strongest suit, Cracker Barrel's fried fish is a delicious option that serves to make its menu all the more standout.
7. Culver's
Culver's is not a seafood restaurant by any stretch of the imagination. The fast food establishment is best known for its signature ButterBurgers, which make for a hearty lunch or dinner. However, it still has a number of fried fish options that, according to customers, rival those of actual seafood restaurants. The crispy-battered fish and chips offer three carefully-crusted fillets which, based on customer testimony, has a memorable taste for being a fast food restaurant option. The same goes for its fried North Atlantic Cod Sandwich, sporting a shiny, golden-brown sheen revelatory of its crunchy texture and savory flavor. Patrons attest that the fish sandwich isn't just one of the best menu items at Culver's, but one of the best fried fish sandwiches money can buy.
The focus on fried cod, one of the best fish for frying, be it in a sandwich form or as part of a fish and chips combo meal, means the restaurant doesn't have the same level of diversity as more seafood-focused options (despite also having fried jumbo shrimp on the menu). However, customers are so passionate about Culver's fish that it makes the restaurant's limited options stand out all the more. The crunchy cod, be it next to a side of fries or between a buttery bun, is a signature of the restaurant for many. As such, the fast food burger joint is one of the best places to have the perfect fried seafood experience.
Methodology
The chain restaurants featured on this list were chosen based entirely on the level of customer satisfaction observed through online reviews of each restaurant. The restaurants were chosen based on each one's dedication to seafood meals, be it the core part of the establishment, or one of multiple available types of entrées.
The most notable of customer reviews were pulled from Yelp, Tripadvisor, Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok, thereby encompassing a wide range of viewpoints across the Internet. The taste of the dishes was the primary factor at play here, with the secondary ones being the availability of certain types of seafood and pricing. Customer praise was most important above all. The diversity of seafood served was also considered, though the previous elements stated in reviews were considered more important overall.