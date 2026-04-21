How The Largest Fast Food Fish Chain Lost 1,000 Locations

Fast food chains come and go, and even the biggest names aren't immune to the test of time. Few cases match this reality as well as Long John Silver's, a once iconic fish-and-chips chain that's slowly fading into obscurity. Since its inception in 1969 — a big year for the fast food fish industry — the chain has lost more than 1,000 locations, caused by a multitude of factors, including financial troubles, poor business decisions, and changing consumer tastes.

At its peak, Long John Silver's operated more than 1,400 locations across the United States. To put that into perspective, that's roughly in the same ballpark as hugely successful chains like Crumbl Cookies and Culver's. In contrast, only around 400 Long John Silver's locations remain today. Much of this decline can be traced back to a 1989 leveraged buyout that it never truly recovered from. Put simply, Jerrico Inc., the chain's parent company at the time, was acquired in a deal financed largely with borrowed money — and all that debt was loaded against the business itself. Saddled with repayments, Long John Silver's spent years marred by debt rather than focusing on long-term growth and menu diversification, which is hugely important in the ever-changing fast food market.

Another factor contributing to its decline is its static menu. Back when it opened its doors, the fast food fish market was relatively uncrowded. Today, Long John Silver's faces competition from McDonald's with its Filet-O-Fish, as well as brands like Culver's and Popeye's. It also doesn't help that, in 2013, its Big Catch meal was named the "Worst Restaurant Meal in America" by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI).