How The Largest Fast Food Fish Chain Lost 1,000 Locations
Fast food chains come and go, and even the biggest names aren't immune to the test of time. Few cases match this reality as well as Long John Silver's, a once iconic fish-and-chips chain that's slowly fading into obscurity. Since its inception in 1969 — a big year for the fast food fish industry — the chain has lost more than 1,000 locations, caused by a multitude of factors, including financial troubles, poor business decisions, and changing consumer tastes.
At its peak, Long John Silver's operated more than 1,400 locations across the United States. To put that into perspective, that's roughly in the same ballpark as hugely successful chains like Crumbl Cookies and Culver's. In contrast, only around 400 Long John Silver's locations remain today. Much of this decline can be traced back to a 1989 leveraged buyout that it never truly recovered from. Put simply, Jerrico Inc., the chain's parent company at the time, was acquired in a deal financed largely with borrowed money — and all that debt was loaded against the business itself. Saddled with repayments, Long John Silver's spent years marred by debt rather than focusing on long-term growth and menu diversification, which is hugely important in the ever-changing fast food market.
Another factor contributing to its decline is its static menu. Back when it opened its doors, the fast food fish market was relatively uncrowded. Today, Long John Silver's faces competition from McDonald's with its Filet-O-Fish, as well as brands like Culver's and Popeye's. It also doesn't help that, in 2013, its Big Catch meal was named the "Worst Restaurant Meal in America" by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI).
Is there any hope for Long John Silver's to make a comeback?
After nearly a decade of struggling under its huge debt load, Jerrico Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1998. The chain went on to be acquired by A&W, which was later brought by Yum! Brands, the same owner as major players like KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. However, the success of these chains didn't rub off on Long John Silver's, and Yum! eventually sold it off, as it wasn't hitting growth targets. Long John Silver's has had it pretty rough in recent years, and between 2022 and 2024, it closed 154 units, with only one location left in New Jersey.
So who owns Long John Silver's today? After being sold by Yum! Brands, the chain has passed through several different owners. As of April 2026, it's owned by Four Oaks Partners, a major franchisee brand. Attempts have been made to revive Long John Silver's, and in 2025, it underwent a huge rebrand, marketing itself as a chicken and seafood restaurant. This was a clever business strategy, as chicken is dominating the fast food market, whereas fried fish has been on a continuous downward spiral.
Under new ownership, Long John Silver's is one of many legacy seafood chains staging a comeback. Four Oaks Partners has its sights set on international expansion, with a particular focus on the Southeast Asian market. It has continuously operated multiple locations in Singapore since 1983, and in recent years, has opened new locations in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. So while its domestic prospects might look a bit bleak, its future could lie in the untapped potential of the Asian market.