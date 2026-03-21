The Staggering Amount Of Pancakes Cracker Barrel Sells Per Year
Cracker Barrel's homey country atmosphere has been central to its success, as it was forcefully reminded by the backlash when it tried to modernize the look of its restaurants and logo in 2025. Southern-style comfort food is part of its brand, but in addition to classics like crispy country fried steak and meatloaf, breakfast is also available at any time of day. Pancakes are one of customers' favorite breakfast menu items, and they eat a huge number each year. The chain serves around 75 million of them annually, along with approximately 55 million 1.5-ounce bottles of the warm syrup that comes individually with each order (per Cracker Barrel).
The pancakes are praised for being tall, light, and crisp around the outside edge, with a bit of tanginess from the buttermilk. They're topped with butter and the chain's own Pure Natural syrup, made from half maple and half sugar cane syrups. The latter traditional Southern sweetener has a caramel- or dark brown sugar-like flavor, and it can also deliciously complement sausage biscuits.
Cracker Barrel claims that Momma's Pancake Breakfast — which comes with three flapjacks, two eggs, and a breakfast meat like bacon, sausage, or ham — is its most-ordered item on the entire menu. Customers can also order blueberry, pecan, or chocolate chip pancakes in the Momma's dish, in platters with just two of them instead of three and the same sides, or on their own. Blueberry, strawberry, and butter pecan syrups are available as well. There may also be seasonal flavors, such as the dessert-like Strawberry-Stuffed Cheesecake choice, which has cheesecake filling between two flapjacks and strawberry syrup, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream on top.
Unlocking the flavor of Cracker Barrel's famous pancakes
Cracker Barrel's buttermilk pancakes are made from a prepared mix from Shenandoah Mills, a company in Lebanon, Tennessee, near the chain's headquarters that produces dry mixes. The chain sells boxes of it that are identical to what the restaurants use, including on its website and in the on-site stores.
The ingredients list features a trio of flours — enriched wheat, yellow corn, and white rye. Together with components like buttermilk powder, sugar, egg yolk, and soybean oil, they add significant complexity to the pancakes. The corn flour contributes a hint of sweetness, while the white rye offers a mild nuttiness and — thanks to its low gluten content — helps keep the texture soft. Finally, a mix of baking soda and baking powder ensures the pancakes fluff up perfectly upon cooking.
One Redditor — presumably a Cracker Barrel employee — suggested blending the mix with cold water, letting it expand for a few minutes, then stirring again and resting for another 15 minutes before cooking. Another user noted that the pancakes are prepared on a hot grill using liquid margarine, which "makes the outside edge crispy." Unlike butter, which is more expensive and has a lower smoke point, margarine provides a more stable fat for achieving that perfect golden-brown finish.