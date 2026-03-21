The Staggering Amount Of Pancakes Cracker Barrel Sells Per Year

Cracker Barrel's homey country atmosphere has been central to its success, as it was forcefully reminded by the backlash when it tried to modernize the look of its restaurants and logo in 2025. Southern-style comfort food is part of its brand, but in addition to classics like crispy country fried steak and meatloaf, breakfast is also available at any time of day. Pancakes are one of customers' favorite breakfast menu items, and they eat a huge number each year. The chain serves around 75 million of them annually, along with approximately 55 million 1.5-ounce bottles of the warm syrup that comes individually with each order (per Cracker Barrel).

The pancakes are praised for being tall, light, and crisp around the outside edge, with a bit of tanginess from the buttermilk. They're topped with butter and the chain's own Pure Natural syrup, made from half maple and half sugar cane syrups. The latter traditional Southern sweetener has a caramel- or dark brown sugar-like flavor, and it can also deliciously complement sausage biscuits.

Cracker Barrel claims that Momma's Pancake Breakfast — which comes with three flapjacks, two eggs, and a breakfast meat like bacon, sausage, or ham — is its most-ordered item on the entire menu. Customers can also order blueberry, pecan, or chocolate chip pancakes in the Momma's dish, in platters with just two of them instead of three and the same sides, or on their own. Blueberry, strawberry, and butter pecan syrups are available as well. There may also be seasonal flavors, such as the dessert-like Strawberry-Stuffed Cheesecake choice, which has cheesecake filling between two flapjacks and strawberry syrup, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream on top.