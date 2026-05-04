13 Ways To Upgrade Microwaveable Instant Rice

When you need a tasty side dish in record time, microwaveable instant rice is here for the win. After all, 90 seconds is pretty impressive. It also takes all the room for error off the table regarding measuring, proportions, the 10-5-5 rule, and so forth. In short, you know you're going to wind up with a steaming bowl of perfectly textured rice every single time. Even so, microwavable rice packets often leave a little something to be desired, especially when it comes to flavor. Luckily, you can easily circumvent that issue with some creative upgrades, including adding more herbs and spices, squeezing citrus over the top, or tossing it in a wok to finish cooking. There are plenty of ways to take your instant rice to the next level.

To compile a list of the best ways to upgrade microwavable rice, we tapped into our personal experiences with the product. Although dry rice is generally less expensive, there's something about the convenience of the instant stuff that always keeps us coming back for more. As a result, this writer been experimenting with improvements for many years, and has managed to pick up a few surefire enhancements every rice lover should know and use. Try out these tips and your next packet of instant microwavable rice will be the yummiest one yet.