13 Ways To Upgrade Microwaveable Instant Rice
When you need a tasty side dish in record time, microwaveable instant rice is here for the win. After all, 90 seconds is pretty impressive. It also takes all the room for error off the table regarding measuring, proportions, the 10-5-5 rule, and so forth. In short, you know you're going to wind up with a steaming bowl of perfectly textured rice every single time. Even so, microwavable rice packets often leave a little something to be desired, especially when it comes to flavor. Luckily, you can easily circumvent that issue with some creative upgrades, including adding more herbs and spices, squeezing citrus over the top, or tossing it in a wok to finish cooking. There are plenty of ways to take your instant rice to the next level.
To compile a list of the best ways to upgrade microwavable rice, we tapped into our personal experiences with the product. Although dry rice is generally less expensive, there's something about the convenience of the instant stuff that always keeps us coming back for more. As a result, this writer been experimenting with improvements for many years, and has managed to pick up a few surefire enhancements every rice lover should know and use. Try out these tips and your next packet of instant microwavable rice will be the yummiest one yet.
Add more of the flavors additions that are already included in the recipe
Here's the thing: Instant microwavable rice comes in an array of different flavors and styles. Sure, there are plenty of basic white, brown, and wild grain options, but many are already amped up with extra seasonings. When it comes to these recipes, one of the best ways to upgrade them is to add more of whatever additional ingredients are already present in your packet. For example, when heating up a bag of cheddar and broccoli rice, add more of those two main ingredients. The same goes for things like garden vegetables, roasted chicken, and cilantro with lime.
In addition, you can also just read the ingredients on the label. Chances are great that you'll find a slew of herbs and spices listed, and you can go ahead and add some more of them to the mix as well — barring salt, of course, since too much sodium can have a negative impact on your health. Frankly, it's likely that there's already plenty of salt in the packet, so there's no need to add extra. It's way too easy to go overboard, especially if you plan on adding a sauce of some sort.
Throw some cheese on it
If you're anything like us, you know that garnishing just about any savory dish with cheese is a fantastic idea. Who doesn't crave that ooey-gooey goodness every day? Many foods can be improved upon with a bit of extra cheese, and rice comes as no exception to this rule. Not only does the delectable ingredient add tons of flavor, but it also adds texture — two things that most instant microwavable rice is lacking.
Everyone thinks about adding cheese to risotto, which is made up of arborio rice. Still, for some reason, many of us overlook it as a garnish for more common varieties of rice as well. It doesn't have to be that way, though. Cheese is an especially wonderful addition to your instant microwavable packets of grains. A classic combo is cheddar and broccoli, but you don't have to stop there. Everything from parmesan and Havarti to Monterey Jack can turn things up a notch. A world of different cheeses also tastes phenomenal on a plain bowl of white or brown rice, especially if you add a touch of butter. So, when in doubt, just throw some cheese on your next batch of instant rice. You won't regret it.
Stir in a dollop of butter to enhance taste and texture
When it comes to dairy upgrades for instant microwavable rice, the fun doesn't stop with cheese. In fact, if you want a more versatile option that lends an extra richness like no other ingredient can provide, butter is a no-brainer. As the saying goes, butter makes everything better. Rice is just another fantastic example that proves the rule.
When you stir a dollop of butter into a bowl of rice, it adds a layer of decadent flavor that won't go unnoticed. It may be invisible to the naked eye, but your taste buds will know the difference. Butter, once melted, also ensures your instant rice will be clump-free and deliciously moist. Translation: There won't be a dry grain in sight. A bit of butter goes a long way in fried rice as well, so don't forget to pop open your butter dish the next time instant microwavable rice is on the menu. Once you try this upgrade, there will be no turning back.
Herbs and spices are instant rice's friends
Whether your packet of instant microwavable rice comes pre-seasoned or not, adding herbs and spices to the mix is a fantastic way to boost flavor. No surprises there: That's kind of their purpose in the first place, right? Fortunately, plain rice (both white and brown) is basically a blank canvas, so you can add any seasonings you like without worrying about flavor clashes.
When selecting your herb and spice upgrades, fresh options will always give you the biggest bang for your buck. Dried spices are great as well, but they bring a somewhat muted flavor to the equation. Either way, choosing a regional direction and sticking to it is an outstanding way to start. If you're making Mexican cuisine, for example, go for seasonings like cilantro, lime, garlic, and maybe cayenne pepper if you like a little heat. If you are going Asian with your meal, allspice, ginger, and garlic make winning picks. Or, is Indian on the menu? Curry powder and saffron are just the things to take your boring bowl of instant rice to new heights.
Fry instant rice for a quick and easy meal
When done right, fried rice is a comfort food just about anyone can love. Even vegans can get behind it if you forgo regular eggs in favor of a plant-based variety like Just Eggs. Fried rice is delicious by any standards — and guess what? You can easily make it with instant microwavable fried rice.
Obviously, it won't be done in 90 seconds, like the packaging typically proclaims, but tossing it into a frying pan or wok after heating it in the microwave still speeds up the process significantly. Actually, you can go ahead and skip the microwave entirely if you want and just heat your instant rice in the pan. Sometimes it's beneficial to give it a head start in the microwave, but if you can just as easily cook it on the stovetop to get the job done. Some brands, like Minute Rice, also offer instructions for stovetop cooking on the box.
After you cook up a batch of quick fried rice with egg and oil — you know, the basics — you can also turn up flavor by adding any number of vegetables, meats, and other seasonings. Our recommendation is to lean into the Asian theme and add bell peppers, green onions, and, of course, soy sauce. Still, fried rice takes well to a world of flavor enhancers, so feel free to get creative.
Brighten flavor with a squeeze of citrus
When it comes to lifting the flavor of instant microwavable rice, there's no ingredient more well-suited for the job than citrus. In fact, the same could be said about these lovely fruits for practically any dish. Regardless, a squeeze of lemon or lime over a freshly heated bag of ready-to-eat rice is all you need to brighten the taste and give it a bit of edge. It doesn't matter what you are pairing it with, either. Citrus and rice fit the bill for any occasion.
The key to executing this upgrade is to wait until right before serving to add your citrus juice of choice. Citrus fruits taste their brightest when freshly squeezed. Their essence remains throughout the meal, but waiting to add them until the last moment is your best bet to ensure you get the best flavor that the wedge of lemon or lime has to offer. Additionally, since citrus juice is such potent stuff, start by adding a small amount, stirring, and sampling. Then, adjust as needed. If not, it's easy for the fruit's bold taste to take over.
Get saucy with your instant rice
Sauce is a tried-and-true method for enhancing any dish, and that includes instant microwavable rice. After all, it is essentially a condiment that's been turned up to the max. So imparting new, cohesive flavors is the name of the game.
Thanks to the fact that many different types of rice each have a fairly bland flavor, they all take exceptionally well to an array of sauces. It's likely you can use any kind you have a hankering for, but there are a few shining stars in this arena. For starters, soy sauce and rice go together like macaroni and cheese. It's almost as if they were made for each other. The same goes for every Indian sauce you can think of, like masala, curry, or whatever you fancy. Pesto also makes a wonderful, bright addition to instant microwavable rice as well. This writer has even put green chili on a packet of rice before, and it was a game-changer, to say the least. So, the next time you're in need of an instant microwavable rice flavor upgrade, don't forget that sauces are your friend.
Prevent clumping and add flavor with various oils
Lots of people put oil in fried rice. However, you don't have to toss your grains in a skillet for them to benefit from a drizzle of that liquid gold. You can add a touch of oil to just about every bag of instant microwaveable rice you heat up. In fact, it works wonders for getting rid of clumps or overly dry granules. Depending on the oil you use, it can add lots of flavor as well — and that's almost never a bad thing.
Sesame oil, for instance, makes a great instant rice addition. It packs a huge punch in the flavor department that refuses to be overlooked. However, olive oil is also a tried-and-true option. It may not alter the taste as drastically, but it does lend some nuance and guarantee you won't wind up with clumps or unnecessary dryness. Canola and vegetable oil work in a pinch as well. They also won't contribute more flavor, but they will eliminate any unpleasant textures.
Make instant rice creamy with yogurt or coconut milk
All you rice pudding lovers out there are going to love this next upgrade. It may not turn instant microwaveable rice into a full-on dessert by itself, but it does bring some of the texture you fawn over to the table. Yes, we're talking about yogurt and coconut milk. Stir some of either into your next packet of the instant rice, and you can say hello to dreamy, creamy heaven.
If you want to make your instant rice a bit sweeter, coconut milk is the obvious pick. Many store-bought options contain added sugar, so they give rice a saccharine edge that's perfect for topping with fruit. It's also great for making Indian dishes, particularly if they include saffron or basmati rice. However, if you want to stay savory, yogurt has your back. Greek yogurt is a natural pick for this, because it's extra thick and creamy, but any plain yogurt will do. Either way, you don't need to add much beyond just a couple of spoonfuls. Add these in slowly since it can be easy to overdo it.
Nutritional yeast adds an instant boost in flavor
Nutritional yeast doesn't seem like much at first sight. It comes in powdered or flaked form, and it's basically just deactivated yeast. Despite its rather lackluster origins, nutritional yeast is a flavor powerhouse boasting a deliciously cheesy taste — which is particularly why vegans love it. There's practically no limit to what you can add nutritional yeast to, but instant microwavable rice might just be one of the best applications ever dreamed up. Maybe that's a little hyperbolic, but it's certainly a great addition to your recipe.
It's easy to get swept up in the bold, delicious flavor of nutritional yeast, so while it makes a wonderful rice upgrade, make sure to add it slowly. Much like adding salt, it's surprisingly easy to go overboard. If you do, you'll wind up with a chalky texture that is far from desirable. Don't let this scare you, though. Sprinkle some on your next batch of instant rice, and you'll likely never go back to eating plain, white rice again.
Go spicy with hot sauces, peppers, or chili crunch
When in doubt, you can always turn instant microwavable rice into a flavor wonderland by adding some heat with hot sauce or spicy peppers. That is, of course, if you can handle a bit of a jolt. If you have a sensitive palate, this may not be the upgrade for you. For everyone else, it's a top-notch pick.
If you love a good Asian-style rice dish, chili crunch is the obvious pick. Not only does it add some of the regional flair you crave, but it also enhances texture while imparting some heat. Still, any type of hot sauce will do. For instance, classic Valentina hot sauce and spicy peppers make great additions to rice bowls as well. Whichever you prefer, or have on hand, just toss them into your instant rice. All of these options provide an instant, fiery upgrade that leaves your mouth salivating for more.
Enhance texture with crunchy elements
Flavor upgrades are a must for many types of instant microwavable rice, but enhancing texture will also take you far. With that in mind, crunchy ingredients are just what you need to get the best of both enhancement worlds. For the boldest change in consistency, nuts are just what the doctor ordered. Pine nuts, pistachios, macadamia nuts, and peanuts are popular picks, but the list goes on. Sprinkle a handful on top of your next packet of instant rice, and you can say goodbye to bland and boring forevermore.
Crispy fried onions or shallots also fit the bill here. They aren't as crunchy as nuts, but they still give your mouth some excellent textural variation. Obviously, they add a ton of umami flavor as well, so it's a win-win. Leafy greens, particularly ones like fresh cabbage or spinach, are also ready to lend a helping hand regarding mouthfeel. Plus, they're even better raw, so there won't be any additional cooking required.
Add an ice cube when reheating leftovers to maintain the ideal texture
Instant microwaveable rice comes in fairly small packages designed to be the right amount for one meal. That doesn't mean you'll never have leftovers, though. When you do, simply popping it back into the microwave to reheat feels like a good choice. After all, that's how it got warm in the first place. Still, the handy appliance is also known for drying out rice. Considering instant rice already leans towards the less moist side of things, that's not ideal. Don't worry, though, there's a simple trick that prevents a dreaded bowl of hard grains: Put an ice cube on top of your rice before reheating it in the microwave.
This may sound counterintuitive to add something cold to a bowl of rice that you are trying to heat up, but it's just what you need to ensure a good texture by the time everything is ready to serve. While heating, the ice cube melts slowly, which, in turn, keeps your instant rice tender. The effect is even better if you also place a lid over the dish. This helps to trap steam, helping your food reach peak consistency. It works so well it's almost like magic, but it's not. It's just science. Try this upgrade once, and you'll never reheat rice without an ice cube again.