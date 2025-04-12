The Ice Cube Hack For Reheating Leftover Rice In The Microwave - Does It Actually Work?
Perfecting the right ratios for cooking rice is one thing, but bringing it back to life the next day is a totally different story. Reheating rice to fluffy perfection is not as simple as it popping it into the microwave. Using this technique will likely reveal leftover rice that doesn't taste nearly as good or maintain the same consistency as it did the first day it was cooked — often leaning sort of dry and brittle. After all, some argue that this dryness is the textural reason you should never reheat rice in the microwave. To learn a more reliable way to nuke your leftover rice without sacrificing texture, Food Republic reached out to Kyle Taylor, a recipe developer and culinary content creator for HE COOKS. According to the expert, you should consider the ice cube hack.
Taylor shared that the hack of placing an ice cube in with your rice before microwaving actually helps it reheat with a better texture. He explained, "The ice cube releases steam as it melts, helping to rehydrate the rice without overcooking it." This steam is what helps provide necessary moisture to the rice that often gets zapped out when using the microwave. In addition to the ice cube, Taylor provided another tip: "Covering the container is key as the lid traps that steam and brings dry rice back to life." Once it's popped in the microwave and covered, let it run for around one minute to ensure it's appropriately heated to reveal yummy, fluffy leftover rice.
Other noteworthy ways to reheat rice
While the ice cube trick is definitely one to remember when you want to revive your leftover rice, there are other ways to impart moisture so it reheats better than ever before. Some of these methods include using regular water or another liquid like veggie or chicken stock. As the liquid heats, it produces some steam that incorporates a fluffier textured rice. If you're not using a microwave but would rather reheat with a skillet, Kyle Taylor divulged, "A splash of water and a drizzle of oil works great, especially if you're reheating in a skillet." To force the steam to stay in the skillet, make sure to cover the pan tightly with a lid, just like Taylor's suggestion to do so when tossing it in the microwave. Also, only utilize low heat to ensure the rice doesn't burn or get crispy.
Making a meal out of your leftovers, like a deliciously savory and filling quick fried rice, is the perfect choice. Taylor shared, "If you're making fried rice, add rice while it's still cold and break it up in the pan." In the event that you have a surplus from your newly created fried rice dish, Taylor suggested revisiting the ice cube method. This way, the individual grains don't get gummy in the microwave, and the veggies in the fried rice also get steamed, plumping up items like peas and corn so they're not dry and unappealing.