The Ice Cube Hack For Reheating Leftover Rice In The Microwave - Does It Actually Work?

Perfecting the right ratios for cooking rice is one thing, but bringing it back to life the next day is a totally different story. Reheating rice to fluffy perfection is not as simple as it popping it into the microwave. Using this technique will likely reveal leftover rice that doesn't taste nearly as good or maintain the same consistency as it did the first day it was cooked — often leaning sort of dry and brittle. After all, some argue that this dryness is the textural reason you should never reheat rice in the microwave. To learn a more reliable way to nuke your leftover rice without sacrificing texture, Food Republic reached out to Kyle Taylor, a recipe developer and culinary content creator for HE COOKS. According to the expert, you should consider the ice cube hack.

Taylor shared that the hack of placing an ice cube in with your rice before microwaving actually helps it reheat with a better texture. He explained, "The ice cube releases steam as it melts, helping to rehydrate the rice without overcooking it." This steam is what helps provide necessary moisture to the rice that often gets zapped out when using the microwave. In addition to the ice cube, Taylor provided another tip: "Covering the container is key as the lid traps that steam and brings dry rice back to life." Once it's popped in the microwave and covered, let it run for around one minute to ensure it's appropriately heated to reveal yummy, fluffy leftover rice.