The Rich Ingredient To Make Fried Rice Irresistibly Delicious

There's one ingredient for making incredibly rich fried rice that isn't that common in traditional Asian cuisines. However, regardless of whether you're making Chinese, Japanese, Thai, or Indonesian-style rice dishes, it's a guaranteed instant upgrade for any recipe. That secret ingredient is butter — although it's not such a big secret at American teppanyaki restaurants where the chefs slather it not only on fried rice but also on nearly everything else they cook on their hibachi table grills.

The reason for this is that butter adds an unbeatable creamy richness to rice. You shouldn't make fried rice with fresh cooked rice because its moisture can quickly turn things mushy. Instead, use leftover rice to achieve that desired toasty texture where everything doesn't end up lumped together. The butter replaces moisture in dried-out rice and coats each grain with its unctuous goodness. Since butter is an emulsified fat, it helps flavors cling to each piece of rice, creating a full-bodied finish that's appetizingly glossy and fluffy.

For the best results, you can start your fried rice off with oil — use the oil to first cook your vegetables, such as onions, scallions, carrots, snow peas, and bean sprouts, and then add the rice. Toward the end of the cook is when you'll want to add things like salt, pepper, and soy sauce — as well as the butter. For this reason, it's better to use unsalted butter so that you can better control the overall saltiness of your seasonings.