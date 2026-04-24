10 After-School Snacks Kids Always Ate In The '90s

From sweet novelties to savory wonders, the 1990s boasted a smorgasbord of fantastical snacks occupying the freezer, fridge, and pantry. Some were chewy, others were crunchy. Many lured us in with their brightly-colored packaging, drawing small hands to them in grocery store aisles to be followed by the phrase, "please, mom!" Many such goodies now reside in the '90s snack hall of fame, conjuring nostalgia and warm childhood memories at the mere mention of them.

Whereas the 1980s saw a barrage of strange recipes and inexpensive meals, the following decade held its own collection of snackable eats prime for nibbling and noshing. The 1990s were filled with brightly-colored fare and fruit-flavored food items, popularized by wild and wacky commercials.

While the long-forgotten BLT Soft Taco awaited at the drive thru and sloppy joes rested on the dinner table, the following snacks sat in the kitchen, ready to be devoured the minute you came home from school. Although some persist today, several of these celebrated '90s morsels do not, making remembering them all the more poignant.