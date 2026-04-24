10 After-School Snacks Kids Always Ate In The '90s
From sweet novelties to savory wonders, the 1990s boasted a smorgasbord of fantastical snacks occupying the freezer, fridge, and pantry. Some were chewy, others were crunchy. Many lured us in with their brightly-colored packaging, drawing small hands to them in grocery store aisles to be followed by the phrase, "please, mom!" Many such goodies now reside in the '90s snack hall of fame, conjuring nostalgia and warm childhood memories at the mere mention of them.
Whereas the 1980s saw a barrage of strange recipes and inexpensive meals, the following decade held its own collection of snackable eats prime for nibbling and noshing. The 1990s were filled with brightly-colored fare and fruit-flavored food items, popularized by wild and wacky commercials.
While the long-forgotten BLT Soft Taco awaited at the drive thru and sloppy joes rested on the dinner table, the following snacks sat in the kitchen, ready to be devoured the minute you came home from school. Although some persist today, several of these celebrated '90s morsels do not, making remembering them all the more poignant.
Dunkaroos
A pre-packaged snack with one compartment for cookies and another for frosting, Dunkaroos first hit shelves in 1990, taking the decade by storm. With cookies and frostings in various flavors including chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla, the snack item soon became a revered eat for kids across the U.S. and Canada.
Advertised by its memorable mascot Sydney the Kangaroo, the cookies originally came in different shapes, paired with a small offering of either vanilla or chocolate frosting. By 1993, however, the flavor offerings had expanded to include more frosting types such as peanut butter, cinnamon, chocolate chip, and the most popular of all: vanilla rainbow sprinkles.
Discontinued in 2012 in the United States, Dunkaroos returned a short eight years later in 2020, much to the delight of many who once cherished this '90s staple. Sadly, Dunkaroos' more inventive flavors haven't been re-released, but who knows what the future holds. Fortunately, the classic vanilla cookies and vanilla rainbow sprinkle combination can be found in stores and online, giving anyone who cherished this quintessential '90s snack a chance to re-experience this sweet sensation once more.
Fruit Roll-Ups and Fruit by the Foot
The '90s saw a rise in fruit-flavored snacks, some of the most iconic of which were Fruit Roll-Ups. A product that grew out of fruit leather, these brightly colored strips of gumminess came spread on cellophane, often cut into little peel out shapes to appeal to kids, and wrapped in rolls. General Mills actually began testing the product in 1979, but it wasn't until the '90s that the product reached its true peak.
Originally advertised via the mascot the Great Rolupo, a wizard who popularized the playful aspect of this '90s snack before disappearing in 1991, Fruit Roll-Ups were just one of several fruity snacks that became popular in this decade. The similar Fruit By The Foot packaged its gummy fruit sheets on a three foot long strip, similar to a roll of tape, prime for the unrolling.
Both snacks appealed to kids, not just for their vivid packaging and energetic marketing, but because each turned snacking into a playful activity, creating a food that was just as fun to eat as it was appetizing. Fruit Roll Ups and Fruit By The Foot can still be bought today to fulfill all your nostalgia cravings, allowing you to relive the '90s in all its fruity glory.
Sprinkle Spangles
Colorful, sugary cereals weren't just limited to breakfast in the '90s, often becoming a common fare for after-school noshing. Still, the most whimsical of them all might have been the short-lived Sprinkle Spangles. This star-shaped, cookie-like cereal premiered in 1993, promoting itself as the only cereal with sprinkles. Although its fame was fleeting — being discontinued later in 1994 — this sweet snack is one many '90s fans wish would return.
Likely inspired by the early '90s Disney film Aladdin, the brightly colored box featured a large purple genie who granted every child's long-standing wish: Sprinkles for breakfast. Many who tried this cereal claimed the taste was akin to a sugar cookie, making for a sprinkle-coated snack for breakfast, lunch, or the afternoon. Interestingly, there were several names considered for this cereal before it launched as Sprinkle Spangles, including Sprinkle Speckles, Sprinkle Dazzlers, Sprinklicious, and Sprinkle 'Splosion.
Sadly, this is one '90s snack food that looks like it has left the shelves for good, joining the ranks of other forgotten '90s cereals like Pop Tarts Crunch and Hidden Treasures. While Trix and Cinnamon Toast Crunch may have survived, Sprinkle Spangles are a beloved '90s cereal that failed to make it to the next millennium.
Pizza rolls
Every '90s kid had their favorite kind of after-school pizza snack, often devouring them while still scalding hot. These unforgettable bites held all your favorite pizza topping inside a delicious, dough-wrapped pocket with no oven required for preparation. Bagel Bites and Stouffers were frequent flyers on the pizza snack scene in the 1990s, but Totino's Pizza Rolls might be the most iconic of them all.
A retro snack that has made appearances everywhere from TV commercials to SNL skits, Totino's Pizza Rolls combined two of America's favorite pastimes: pizza and snacking. There was no longer a need to call your local pizzeria, wait for its delivery, and tip the driver — all you needed were these cheesy, saucy pockets and a microwave.
While the Totino's brand is owned by General Mills today, this stuffed '90s snack was not actually a Totino's creation. Originally invented to combine pizza with an egg roll, this food item was initially known as Jeno's Pizza Rolls before being sold to Pillsbury in 1985 and being rebranded as Totino's Pizza Rolls. General Mills obtained Pillsbury in 2001, bringing the ubiquitous foodstuff under its wide-sweeping snack umbrella, where it remains to this day. The savory snack has continued to flourish under its management, recently having been featured in a 2025 Superbowl commercial, thrilling many '90s-era snackers with its resurgence.
Packaged snack cakes
Many '90s kids remember pulling a Little Debbie out of their lunch bag with glee or snagging a Hostess snack cake from the pantry after school for a quick bite. Although many of these snack cakes are closely associated with the '90s, many actually date back much earlier. The first cellophane wrapped cakes by Little Debbie premiered all the way back in 1960, with a 12-count family pack going for 49 cents. Likewise, Zebra Cakes, a signature '90s snack, actually dates back to 1964, formerly being known as Vanilla Snack Cakes.
While Zebra Cakes and confetti-sprinkled Cosmic Brownies were some of the most popular Little Debbie treats in the '90s, Hostess wasn't far behind, offering up Zingers, Sno Balls, Ding Dongs, Suzie Qs, and, of course, the signature Hostess cupcake. These treats pre-date the '90s a good deal as well, with the first Hostess cupcake emerging in 1919, although the emblematic squiggles and cream filling didn't come until 1950.
Both Hostess and Little Debbie were snacks that the parents of many '90s kids had enjoyed decades before as children, prompting them to reintroduce the classic food item and its modern incarnations to a new generation out of their own nostalgia. And why not? Even today, who doesn't cherish that delicate crinkle of a plastic-covered snack cake and all the memories it summons?
Gushers
Gushers hit the market in 1992, quickly becoming a signature snack for kids and teens. A gem-shaped, gummy snack that held a gooey fruit center that popped in your mouth when chewed, its bold flavor combinations like Kiwi-Lime, Blueberry-Grape, and Strawberry-Kiwi, made a strong impact. Many millennials recall the unconventional advertising of this ever-so-'90s product, one of the most recognizable showing kids consuming Gushers to have their heads morph into assorted fruits.
Partnerships with Nickelodeon, "Jurassic Park," and the "Goosebumps" series helped to entrench this snack in '90s pop culture, ensuring many of us would remember the foodstuff for years to come. Why the craze? Some credit Gushers' widespread popularity to the snack's novelty, others to its contrast of textures. Either way, the chewy, fruity goodness of this unforgettable '90s snack continues to appeal to consumers, with Gushers still available for purchase in Tropical and Strawberry flavor.
Squeezit
Packaged in a squeezable plastic bottle with a twist-off top, Squeezit continued the fruit forward trend of '90s snack foods. Unlike other bottled beverages, Squeezits had to be squeezed into your mouth to release their fruity fabulousness — an activity made all the more fun by the silly faces that adorned this liquid snack. The signature catchphrase — "Squeeze the fun out of it!" — emphasized the playful aspect of the brand, encouraging kids to associate the drink with fun and games.
Another brand that garnered widespread recognition through its bold commercials, Squeezit granted each of its flavors a distinct personality, including Grumpy Grape, Silly Billy Strawberry, Chucklin' Cherry, Smarty Arty Orange, and many '90s kids' favorite: The bright blue Berry B. Wild.
To keep consumers interested, several novel versions were released throughout the '90s, including mystery-flavored Squeezits and color-changing varieties. Still, these brightly-colored drinks faced stiff competition from other fruity competitors in the '90s including Capri Sun, Hi-C, and Kool-Aid, and were eventually discontinued in 2001. Although the wacky and wonderful drink returned briefly in the 2000s, it's one of those '90s snacks that seems to be permanently retired as of now.
Lunchables
Perhaps the most enduring of all '90s snacks, Lunchables debuted in 1985, bringing perfectly packaged trays of meat, cheese, and crackers to the homes of countless '90s kids to be assembled as they saw fit. Strangely enough though, Lunchables weren't originally developed for younger consumers.
Lunchables were primarily concocted by Oscar Meyer as a way to sell more bologna, a product for which the sales had been consistently dropping for a while. Initially intended to be marketed at adults by combining the underselling meat with other items to make it more appealing, the brand realized children would be a better target audience and quickly redirected its efforts.
Still, lunchmeat was only the beginning for this undeniably '90s snack — the decade would soon see far more than just cheese and crackers from this iconic brand. Lunchables kits expanded to include pizza, nachos, tacos, and even hot dogs and hamburgers — all of which gave the young consumer the opportunity to assemble themselves.
The snack caught on quickly for a variety of reasons. Initially, it supplied pre-packaged lunches to busy, working parents, curbing the need to make a week's worth of sandwiches or other lunchbox fare. Secondly, it enabled kids to build their own snacks, be it assembling a tower of crackers, ham, and cheese, or a personal pizza customized to your individual liking. Essentially, Lunchables allowed children to inject personality into their food, defining it from the rows of standard cafeteria-lunches doled out at school — an appeal that has helped this snack endure to this day.
Freeze pops
A common after-school refreshment on hot days, freeze pops satiated both the need to snack and cool down. Packaged in a clear 10-inch plastic tube and frozen, well-known names included Otter Pops, Fla-Vor-Ice, and Pop-Ice, with certain brands tending to be more popular depending on your region.
Although freeze pops may have been around since the 1960s, many of us remember them as a signature snack of the '90s, with flavors ranging from Fruit Punch to Grape and Blue Raspberry. One Otter Pop flavor proved to be so beloved in the '90s that a 9-year-old led a protest outside the company's California headquarters after the brand planned to replace it, forcing Otter Pops to reconsider. The beloved flavor, Sir Isaac Lime, endures to this day because of this effort.
Kids on the West Coast likely grew up with Otter Pops, a Southern California-based company later acquired by freeze pops giant Jel Sert. East Coasters likely enjoyed Fla-Vor-Ice instead, a brand also owned by Jel Sert. Despite the different name, these two frozen snacks are essentially the same product, composed of water, corn syrup, and a few preservatives. Even the flavors are the same, with Otter Pops bestowing more playful names touted by characters like Little Orphan Orange, Alexander the Grape, and Strawberry Short Kook, while Fla-Vor-Ice markets its products under more minimalist labels. Both brands are still going strong continuing to delight a whole new generation with these simple frozen sensations.
Go-GURT
Launched in 1998, Go-GURT may have been late to the '90s food scene, but it sure made an impact. Featuring a thicker yogurt placed in a portable tube that you squeezed, it added fun to an otherwise dull item, transforming boring yogurt into a tasty snack to get excited about. Go-GURT leaned heavily into its playful side, marketed as "the yogurt you squeeze and slurp, grab and glurp." Kids and parents alike praised the product for its portability and utensil-free aspect, ensuring no dirty spoons piled up in the bottom of your lunch pail.
A product that took some time to come to fruition, the innovation can be sourced back to two General Mills food scientists who proved yogurt could be stored in a tube the same way that freeze pops were; the key was simply that it needed to be thick enough. Despite the discovery, it would be years before the product hit the snack food market, capturing the hearts and tongues of countless '90s consumers.
Still available today, popular Go-GURT flavors include everything from Berry and Strawberry, to the wilder Cotton Candy, Jolly Rancher, and Sour Patch varieties. Paying homage to its '90s roots, Yoplait even released a Go-GURT and Dunkaroos combo pack in 2021, combining some of the most iconic treats of the '90s into one nostalgia-soaked package. The only downside? There's no Go-GURT tube in sight.