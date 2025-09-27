The Affordable Meal That You Probably Ate As A Kid In The '90s

So often, it's not the most intricate gourmet meals that imprint strongest in memory — but rather childhood ones. It's humble dishes like the best boxed mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper, and an icebox pie that typically hit emotional recollections. And if you grew up as a kid in the 90s, here's another offering that might deliver childhood nostalgia: A sloppy joe served with a side of chips.

Found at home or in the school cafeteria, that dish offers foolproof flavors for kids (and adults) of all ages, all while going easy on the budget. Sure, sloppy joe recipes do vary a bit, but it's likely the ketchup, garlic powder, vinegar, and brown sugar seasoning that transports you to another era. It's sweet and savory, not overly complex, and oh so delicious — especially when served on the ubiquitous classic hamburger buns you can find.

The meal comes mushy, messy, and requires hands-on eating — added points for childhood nostalgia. So that's precisely where the chips come in. Ideally, these crispy spuds come ladled out of a large family-sized bag, in the classic unflavored variety. They offer another finger food component that contrasts sloppy joe flavors with texture and salt. You might have even stuffed them inside the bread, forging a bite still remembered decades down the line.