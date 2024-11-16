3-Ingredient Cherry Fruit Leather Is Too Easy Not To Make
Among all the recipes that seem too intimidating to try at home, you might put fruit leather at the top of the list. But contrary to what you know about this snack, you can actually make fruit leather at home without a fancy dehydrator. In just a few simple steps, you can make cherry fruit leather by using only frozen cherries, lemon juice, and maple syrup.
Start by cooking a bag of frozen cherries with a bit of lemon juice and maple syrup over your stove. Tangy lemon juice balances the sweet flavor of cherries and may even help your fruit retain its color after baking. Instead of maple syrup, feel free to use another sweetener like granulated sugar or honey. Once your cherries have softened and slightly reduced, puree the mixture into a sauce.
From there, pour the pureed cherries onto a lined baking sheet. You can use parchment paper or a silicone mat (which happens to be Ina Garten's preferred way to line sheet pans). To avoid overcooking, make the edges of the mixture slightly thicker than the center-most portion. This strategic way of baking prevents the corners of your fruit leather from overcooking and turning dry. Next, you have a few options regarding the temperature and cooking times of your fruity snack.
How to cook and serve delicious cherry fruit leather
When it comes to baking fruit leather, your best bet is to use the lowest temperature setting on your oven. Bake your cherry fruit leather at 170 degrees Fahrenheit for three to six hours or until the sheet is dry to the touch. This low and slow cooking time minimizes the risk of over-baking. However, do make sure to keep an eye on your baking sheet and rotate your pan every so often, to circumvent potential hot spots in your oven.
If you don't have all afternoon to wait for this treat to cook, you can also bake it at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for one to two hours. With a shorter cooking time, your fruit leather will dry faster. Just make sure to check your pan multiple times throughout the baking process to avoid burning.
Finally, cut the leather into strips and roll into tight bundles for easy storage and snacking. You can also go one step further and add a few fun toppings like melted chocolate. Use the easiest way to thin out melted chocolate by adding a bit of cocoa butter, then include a sprinkle of shredded coconut or chopped nuts for added texture on top. And while you should only use one kind of frozen fruit for homemade pies, when making fruit leather, you can use a wide variety of frozen produce. Experiment and consider using a mixture of fruits, and blend in some additions like chia seeds or spices.