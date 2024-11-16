3-Ingredient Cherry Fruit Leather Is Too Easy Not To Make

Among all the recipes that seem too intimidating to try at home, you might put fruit leather at the top of the list. But contrary to what you know about this snack, you can actually make fruit leather at home without a fancy dehydrator. In just a few simple steps, you can make cherry fruit leather by using only frozen cherries, lemon juice, and maple syrup.

Start by cooking a bag of frozen cherries with a bit of lemon juice and maple syrup over your stove. Tangy lemon juice balances the sweet flavor of cherries and may even help your fruit retain its color after baking. Instead of maple syrup, feel free to use another sweetener like granulated sugar or honey. Once your cherries have softened and slightly reduced, puree the mixture into a sauce.

From there, pour the pureed cherries onto a lined baking sheet. You can use parchment paper or a silicone mat (which happens to be Ina Garten's preferred way to line sheet pans). To avoid overcooking, make the edges of the mixture slightly thicker than the center-most portion. This strategic way of baking prevents the corners of your fruit leather from overcooking and turning dry. Next, you have a few options regarding the temperature and cooking times of your fruity snack.