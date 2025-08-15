The Beloved '90s Taco Bell Menu Item You Likely Forgot About
Like many fast food chains, Taco Bell has given us some sensational menu items, only to snatch them back a short time later. While the Mexican-American eatery did reintroduce some fan favorites with its Decades Menu in 2024, it offered only five beloved items from its history — when there are dozens in the vault. One of those still missing is a long-forgotten bit of bacon-y goodness from the mid-1990s. Does that stir any memories? It was the BLT Soft Taco.
The BLT Soft Taco emerged at a time when pork lobbyists were working hard to boost the meat's popularity among American consumers. Taco Bell played its part by introducing a bacon, lettuce, and tomato-filled soft taco shell topped with a special club sauce. And, being a golden era for fast food prices, each taco cost just 99 cents (though Taco Bell remains one of the more affordable chains, it has nothing on 1990s pricing).
But the BLT Soft Taco was a limited-run item, and once it disappeared from menus, it joined the legion of discontinued Taco Bell items fans desperately miss, as it was never officially brought back. A few resourceful customers managed to approximate it by swapping the ground beef in soft tacos for bacon, but the app no longer supports this protein substitution. If you want to recreate it, you'll need to order in person (and be prepared to hear "no") or make it yourself at home.
Taco Bell once launched a bacon-focused menu
When Taco Bell launches a new item, it often does so as part of a themed collection — think the Cantina menu or the Avocado Ranch Crispy Chicken lineup. The BLT Soft Taco was no exception; it was part of a larger series of bacon-centric creations.
Called the Sizzlin' Bacon Menu, the lineup also featured the Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito, which contained everything you might expect between two burger buns — ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese sauce — but wrapped in a tortilla. Fans look back on it with increasing nostalgia, with multiple petitions urging Taco Bell to bring it back (though if it returned today, it would almost certainly cost far more than its original $1.79 price).
In an even greater departure from Taco Bell's typical fare, the Sizzlin' Bacon Menu included the Chicken Club Burrito, the priciest of the three at $1.99. It featured chicken, lettuce, tomato, and ranch sauce, and some Redditors remember it fondly. One user called it their once-upon-a-time "go-to," while a separate commenter said they loved it, and another described it as "magical."