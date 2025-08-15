The Beloved '90s Taco Bell Menu Item You Likely Forgot About

Like many fast food chains, Taco Bell has given us some sensational menu items, only to snatch them back a short time later. While the Mexican-American eatery did reintroduce some fan favorites with its Decades Menu in 2024, it offered only five beloved items from its history — when there are dozens in the vault. One of those still missing is a long-forgotten bit of bacon-y goodness from the mid-1990s. Does that stir any memories? It was the BLT Soft Taco.

The BLT Soft Taco emerged at a time when pork lobbyists were working hard to boost the meat's popularity among American consumers. Taco Bell played its part by introducing a bacon, lettuce, and tomato-filled soft taco shell topped with a special club sauce. And, being a golden era for fast food prices, each taco cost just 99 cents (though Taco Bell remains one of the more affordable chains, it has nothing on 1990s pricing).

But the BLT Soft Taco was a limited-run item, and once it disappeared from menus, it joined the legion of discontinued Taco Bell items fans desperately miss, as it was never officially brought back. A few resourceful customers managed to approximate it by swapping the ground beef in soft tacos for bacon, but the app no longer supports this protein substitution. If you want to recreate it, you'll need to order in person (and be prepared to hear "no") or make it yourself at home.