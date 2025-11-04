The Discontinued Little Debbie Chocolate Cake That Deserves A Comeback

When you think Little Debbie, a swarm of sweet, crave-worthy, individually-wrapped lunchtime treats come to mind. However, there's one treat that holds a nostalgic (and delicious) place in many hearts that's sadly been discontinued — chocolate Zebra Cakes. While Little Debbie still produces vanilla-flavored Zebra Cakes, the cocoa ones were sent to the graveyard in 2016. Little Debbie's X account said the move was due to insufficient fan support. The chocolate, striped desserts joined other discontinued Little Debbie treats that many fans have probably forgotten about.

For those who never got to relish in their nostalgic delight, these Little Debbie creations featured a chocolate cake with a creme filling and a thin, cocoa frosting with white stripes. One reason why this discontinuation seems strange is that Little Debbie expanded the line to include other versions of the treat, like Zebra Cake ice cream pints, mini donuts, cake rolls, and even a coffee creamer inspired by Christmas tree cakes (which features similar ingredients — just a different shape and design).