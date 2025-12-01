Your Pizza Rolls Get A Major Upgrade With This Garlic Concoction

Pizza rolls — those little pillows stuffed with cheese, marinara sauce, and meat — are a snacking delicacy. But while these tasty apps are great as is, a quick, simple addition takes them to the next level — tossing your next batch in garlic butter. Imagine glorious bites of the crunchy exterior coated with a rich, salty, savory, umami garlic explosion, which pairs perfectly with the melty mozzarella and bright tomato interior.

Since you want to maintain a crunchy texture, how you bake the pizza rolls is integral. For frozen rolls, try deep-frying for the ultimate, even decadent crisp, or pop 'em into the air fryer for a quick cook that's still crisp. The only cooking method to avoid is microwaving because it can make a mushy texture once you add the butter. The same rules apply to cooking homemade pizza rolls — deep frying and air frying are best, but baking is a close third.

While the pizza pillows are cooking, you'll want to start making the garlic butter (since it's best to toss them in the mix while the rolls are still hot).Whether you're upgrading store-bought dinner rolls or melting it down to toss into pizza rolls, a roasted garlic compound butter provides loads of flavor in a pinch. To make the process even faster, use jarred minced garlic (about 1 tablespoon per ¼ cup of butter). While tossing your finished pizza rolls in a bowl with your butter works, there are other options that help maintain a crunch.