Your Pizza Rolls Get A Major Upgrade With This Garlic Concoction
Pizza rolls — those little pillows stuffed with cheese, marinara sauce, and meat — are a snacking delicacy. But while these tasty apps are great as is, a quick, simple addition takes them to the next level — tossing your next batch in garlic butter. Imagine glorious bites of the crunchy exterior coated with a rich, salty, savory, umami garlic explosion, which pairs perfectly with the melty mozzarella and bright tomato interior.
Since you want to maintain a crunchy texture, how you bake the pizza rolls is integral. For frozen rolls, try deep-frying for the ultimate, even decadent crisp, or pop 'em into the air fryer for a quick cook that's still crisp. The only cooking method to avoid is microwaving because it can make a mushy texture once you add the butter. The same rules apply to cooking homemade pizza rolls — deep frying and air frying are best, but baking is a close third.
While the pizza pillows are cooking, you'll want to start making the garlic butter (since it's best to toss them in the mix while the rolls are still hot).Whether you're upgrading store-bought dinner rolls or melting it down to toss into pizza rolls, a roasted garlic compound butter provides loads of flavor in a pinch. To make the process even faster, use jarred minced garlic (about 1 tablespoon per ¼ cup of butter). While tossing your finished pizza rolls in a bowl with your butter works, there are other options that help maintain a crunch.
How to customize these yummy coated pizza rolls
Homemade rolls might fare better if you brush on the melted butter, then pop them back in the oven for a few minutes to adhere to the outside for a flavorful crisp. Another idea — heat the garlic butter in a skillet before tossing in the cooked pizza rolls to briefly reheat them, so the warmed butter soaks into the rolls a bit for even more flavor.
There's no denying the original garlic-and-butter mixture is pretty unbeatable, but you can add other spices and ingredients to make the coating even more gourmet. For example, sprinkle in grated parmesan to add a nutty flavor. Or, revamp your pizza rolls with a French onion soup packet for an umami explosion and pieces of crunchy, dried onion.
Give herbs like dried basil a spin for a sweet yet peppery finish, oregano for an earthy flair, or crushed red pepper flakes for a spicy pop. Maybe a dreamy sage and arugula pesto is sitting in your fridge? If so, add a tablespoon or so to get loads of fragrant, garlicky flavors in one scoop. Whatever elements you want to combine is entirely up to you — just be sure that each roll is doused in the butter. Hence, every surface gets a mouthwatering layer of flavor. While making your own garlic butter is one option, you could also snag Trader Joe's Butter with Parmesan, Garlic, & Herb for perfectly seasoned pizza rolls that take no effort.