8 Recipes Popular In The '80s That Should Never Have Been Invented

Food trends come and go. While some recipes have stood the test of time, others have vanished. Just look at the mysterious disappearance of Watergate salad — a creamy pistachio pudding and marshmallow dessert that's largely a thing of the past. The same can be said for many recipes from the 1980s.

Hailed as the decade of decadence, the food trends of the 1980s were heavily influenced by French nouvelle cuisine, which emphasized lighter, fresher ingredients, simpler preparations, and an increased focus on artistic presentation. There was also a push for convenience, with foods that required minimal cooking or could be prepared quickly in the microwave. As a result, you saw plenty of easy-to-make yet "fancy"-sounding dishes, such as seafood mousses, inventive casseroles, and no-cook recipes like cold soups and dessert salads.

While there are many things from the 1980s to be nostalgic about — like vintage Happy Meal toys — these culinary influences also produced recipes that looked more like science experiments than meals we'd actually want to eat. From oddly fruity meat dishes to pureed seafood creations that resembled pet food, here are a few recipes from the 1980s that haven't aged well.