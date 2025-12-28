Struggle Meals From Your '80s Childhood That Are Still Delicious Today

As an '80s baby myself, and one who came from a family that relied on cheap dishes to feed the entire clan, struggle meals from the decade are nothing new to me. However, some of them were so yummy that kids like me were none the wiser that they were actually the product of lacking funds. Instead, they were just tasty, and even fun in some cases. Ask any kid if they want sliced hot dogs in their mac and cheese, and I'd bet my bottom dollar that the answer will be yes. Just saying. Regardless, some of these same '80s struggle meals are delicious enough to be enjoyed today. Finances be darned.

While there are some recipes from the '80s that shouldn't have ever existed, the 10 struggle meals coming up are still just as tasty as the day they first became popular — sorry, not sorry, weird jiggly Jell-O molds, you didn't make the cut. So, if you're ready to take a stroll down memory lane and add some nostalgic struggle meals back to your repertoire, look no further; I've got you covered. And who knows? Maybe they'll even trigger some long-lost memories for you to fawn over while you recreate them.