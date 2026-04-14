We Found 9 Grocery Stores That Donate Their Unsold Food

At some point or another, we've all caught ourselves wandering down the aisles of our favorite grocery store, wondering what these supermarkets do with all their unsold or expired food. Exactly what each grocer does often depends on the individual retailer. While some stores may simply toss it, there are some companies making sure these valuable food items don't end up in the trash — a sad fate that happens more often than you'd think.

Although some states ban large grocery retailers from trashing unsold or expired food, not all do. Food waste is actually a large issue in the U.S. The United States Department of Agriculture estimates around 30 to 40% of the United States' food supply is wasted, often ending up in landfills, where it contributes to greenhouse gases. This fact becomes even more distressing when you learn that 1 in 7 Americans simultaneously faces food insecurity, rendering the tragedy twofold.

Luckily, several grocery stores are battling the food waste problem by diverting unsold food to places where it's needed most. While many stores may heavily discount soon-to-expire foods, others are putting it to even better use, placing it in the hands (and mouths) of those in need. From nationwide supermarkets to regional retailers, each of these grocers is fighting to do their part, rescuing valuable resources and reallocating unsold food to those facing food insecurity.