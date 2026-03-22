9 Of America's Oldest Grocery Store Chains Still In Business

More than a century before online ordering and COVID-19 restrictions reintroduced the concept of personal shoppers across the country, full-service was the norm at the local market. That all changed thanks to Clarence Saunders. The birth of his Southern staple, Piggly Wiggly, introduced America to its first self-service grocery store in 1916. Reducing the number of clerks meant savings for the customers — who'd been eating the cost of payroll — and a boon for Saunders' own bank account as his business model became a success.

Through franchising, Saunders allowed others to open Piggly Wiggly locations while he collected a fee for the name use. As his fortune grew, the founder had pink marble hauled from Georgia to Memphis for the construction of his Pink Palace. He lost the mansion before its completion as he resigned from the company as a stock market cautionary tale six years ahead of the Great Depression crash. Now, the mansion is a museum that includes a replica of an early 20th century Piggly Wiggly to experience the chain's history.

Despite Saunders own rollercoaster of success that saw him peak and crash again with the stock market after launching Sole Owners Stores, Piggly Wiggly's footprint grew to encompass most of the south and beyond. As of 2026, over 500 stores operate in 17 states, per Piggly Wiggly, down from 18 after closing the only location in Muldrow, Oklahoma as one of a number of grocery chains that shut locations in 2025.