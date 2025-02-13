What Does Costco Do With All Its Unsold Bakery Items?

Despite millions of people in the United States facing hunger and experiencing food insecurity, restaurants and grocery stores are often left with large amounts of unsold goods. While this isn't a problem for things like canned goods that can stay stocked for longer, perishable goods like bakery items rotate on and off shelves much more quickly. And, at superstores like Costco with large in-house bakeries, this leaves the potential for massive quantities of food waste.

Have you ever wondered what grocery stores do with expired food? Thankfully, Costco's commitment to communities has a built-in plan for minimizing the waste of perishables like baked goods so they can be redistributed instead of trashed. On its website, Costco outlines how it regularly donates to Feeding America — a non-profit that works with food banks across the states to end hunger — by giving both money and food. Costco also regularly donates and takes leftover groceries to other local food pantries, with former employees on Reddit confirming carts would be stacked every Sunday full of goods to be donated.

It's important to note that while a baked good may be marked down in-store, it doesn't necessarily mean it's gone bad or become moldy. In fact, many restaurants, like Jimmy Johns, and local bakeries will sell day-old bread at a discounted rate because it's still good to eat, just not technically fresh. All this to say, food pantries aren't receiving rotten food, but get a large supply of donations thanks to Costco's initiatives.