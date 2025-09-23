Why It's Illegal For Commercial Retailers To Throw Food Away In Some States

You walk past the nearest bakery's dumpster and spot a perfectly good pie. What's wrong with it? Nothing ... except it ended up in the trash. Unfortunately, edible food that's still intact gets tossed all the time, whether it's deli trays that just expired, produce deemed "too ugly," or items nearing their sell-by/use-by date. In some states, that's no longer just wasteful; it's also illegal for large commercial entities.

In an attempt to reduce food waste, laws have been passed in certain parts of the U.S. that ban businesses like supermarkets, large farms, or food manufacturers from sending food waste to landfills or incineration — forcing them instead to compost, donate, or otherwise divert that food. So what's the ultimate goal? Do what we can to at least put a dent in trying to reduce environmental harm (especially methane emissions), save resources, and help fight food insecurity.

These laws don't apply everywhere, and they don't kick in at small scales. Usually, the ban targets commercial generators of large volumes of organic waste, such as businesses that produce tons of food scraps each week. States like Massachusetts have been doing this for years; more recently, others (such as Maine) have also approved legislation banning "institutional food waste" for supermarkets and grocery stores, manufacturers, and institutions from just dumping edible or compostable food waste.