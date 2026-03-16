5 Big Changes Coming To Walmart In 2026

Walmart doesn't rest on its laurels and let the world pass it by, that's for sure. The supermarket chain, which remains the largest private employer in the U.S. and a massive physical-store powerhouse, is always leading, innovating, and seeking to improve the customer experience in a variety of ways. For example, it's constantly getting in new products each month, and it has switched up its in-store dining options throughout the years, with everything from McDonald's to Subway. Of course, customers have come to expect updates and upgrades with each passing year, too, and 2026 is no different.

Instead of piecing together all the changes coming to Walmart this year, we've rounded up five big ones that you should know about. Most likely, at least one will have some bearing on your own personal shopping experience, whether you're an occasional Walmart-goer, or a die-hard, can't-live-without-the-W superfan who thinks the Great Value products are better than the name brands.