The Southern Grocery Store Chain Known For Its Made-To-Order Subs

When it comes to grocery store chains in the southern U.S., there are few that can compete with the quality and housemade products from Publix. While Publix fried chicken may be a dinner table staple, it's the chain's made-to-order subs that bring folks in during every lunch break.

There are plenty of things to think twice about when ordering from most delis, but rest assured that just about everything from Publix is fresh. Just like the fried chicken, spinach dip, or anything else you may find at the bakery or hot counter, Publix makes the bread and chops vegetables each morning. It's impossible to walk into a Publix first thing in the morning and not be tempted to grab a breakfast sub when the whole building smells like fresh-baked loaves. When it comes to bread, you can choose Italian five-grain, whole wheat, or white — though Publix also released a new type in February 2025: the soft sub roll.

Though the Publix deli offers plenty of meat, from turkey to Boar's Head ham, one of its best options is the chicken tenders. Made in-house (just like the veggies and bread), they're guaranteed to provide a hearty lunch that's as fresh as it is filling. Alternatively, it's hard to go wrong with a spinach wrap and falafel with spicy carrot hummus. No matter your cravings, Publix has something for everyone, and its classic "Pub subs" are just as good as the ones you customize yourself.