The Southern Grocery Store Chain Known For Its Made-To-Order Subs
When it comes to grocery store chains in the southern U.S., there are few that can compete with the quality and housemade products from Publix. While Publix fried chicken may be a dinner table staple, it's the chain's made-to-order subs that bring folks in during every lunch break.
There are plenty of things to think twice about when ordering from most delis, but rest assured that just about everything from Publix is fresh. Just like the fried chicken, spinach dip, or anything else you may find at the bakery or hot counter, Publix makes the bread and chops vegetables each morning. It's impossible to walk into a Publix first thing in the morning and not be tempted to grab a breakfast sub when the whole building smells like fresh-baked loaves. When it comes to bread, you can choose Italian five-grain, whole wheat, or white — though Publix also released a new type in February 2025: the soft sub roll.
Though the Publix deli offers plenty of meat, from turkey to Boar's Head ham, one of its best options is the chicken tenders. Made in-house (just like the veggies and bread), they're guaranteed to provide a hearty lunch that's as fresh as it is filling. Alternatively, it's hard to go wrong with a spinach wrap and falafel with spicy carrot hummus. No matter your cravings, Publix has something for everyone, and its classic "Pub subs" are just as good as the ones you customize yourself.
The sandwiches from Publix are super customizable
Having your own hallmark Pub sub will come in time, but when you first start visiting this grocery chain, check out its signature sandwiches to find your favorite ingredients. Whether you get them hot or cold, the sheer variety ensures you'll find plenty of options to mix and match on repeat trips.
Even though it's not technically a fast food chicken sandwich, a chicken tender Pub sub is, without a doubt, a major hit. They can come with everything from marinara and provolone to a spicy buffalo sauce that pairs perfectly with a cool smear of ranch. Publix suggests topping these combos with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato, but don't be afraid to add a little bite with pickled banana peppers or jalapeños.
But Pub subs don't need meat to be delicious. You can order yours with black bean burger patties and vegan ranch, or with Publix brand egg salad for something just as filling as a chicken tender combination. The grocery chain even offers garlic and herb tofu crumbles, which go great with mashed avocado on a bed of spinach. How you'll order your Pub sub is entirely up to you — but once you step inside a Publix, you'll find it hard to resist the deli counter.