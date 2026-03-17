10 Underrated Fillings For Omelets

Omelets sometimes get a bad reputation as stodgy relics of breakfasts past. And if you've ever had an overcooked, rubbery half-moon of eggs, ham, and cheese, you might be inclined to agree. But the truth is that omelets are things of beauty when prepared correctly. The eggs are light and serve as a neutral base for whatever fillings you add to them.

As you might imagine, those fillings vary depending on where you are in the world. In Spain, potatoes are typically included (we'll get to those shortly), while cooks in the Philippines commonly incorporate eggplant. French omelettes, different spelling and all, take a more minimalist approach with herbs and butter only. And while American diner menus seem to constrict your options to specific meats, cheeses, and veggies, the only limit on what you put into an omelet is your own flavor preferences.

If you've been wanting to try something different or even just find new ways to use up leftovers, we've got some underrated additions to an omelet any day of the week. These are ingredients that we feel deserve more love and consideration when it comes to omelet-making. Some of them even take the dish from brunch to dinner in a delicious flash. Let's get cracking.