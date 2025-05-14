Amp Up The Flavor And Cut Down On Time For BBQ Chicken Sandwiches With One Grocery Store Must-Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once the warm weather hits, it's officially picnic season, which means enjoying summertime classics like potato salad (it always tastes better from the deli thanks to one very important ingredient), corn on the cob, and the star of the show: BBQ chicken sandwiches. While there is no doubt that these sandwiches are tasty, not everyone has the time or energy at the end of the day to make the titular chicken. If you're still stuck at work all day despite the nice weather, and you need a shortcut, you're in luck. Head into your grocery store on your way home and pick up a hot and ready rotisserie chicken, to make those sandwiches an absolute breeze.

Rotisserie chickens come seasoned and bursting with flavor; while you do have to break down the chicken by hand and shred it, it sure beats starting with raw chicken and having to wait for it to cook. Plus, you can use the rotisserie chicken's carcass when you're done to make a delicious homemade chicken stock. After your rotisserie chicken is properly disassembled and shredded, just toss the protein with your favorite barbecue sauce (homemade or store-bought, we don't judge) and portion it out onto the best burger bread: Potato buns. Also, if you want to save yourself even more time and effort, some stores sell pre-shredded rotisserie chicken in the refrigerated section. All you have to do then is heat it up when you get home and mix with your sauce of choice.